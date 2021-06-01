Indian players are allowed to tour England with families | Cricket News





New Delhi: The Indian cricket team, support staff and coaching staff have been given permission to travel with their families on the upcoming tour of England. The Indian team will leave for England late Wednesday evening for a three and a half month tour that includes the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, as well as five tests against England in August-September. “Yes, the Indian cricket board has allowed players to travel with their families. They can stay until the time they want. If they want to stay for the whole duration, they can do that,” said a source, who aware was of development, against IANS. . The men’s team will travel with the Indian women’s team on a charter flight, but female players are unlikely to travel with families, especially as the tour is short. Unlike the men’s tour which consists of six test matches and lasts more than 100 days, the women’s tour lasts only a month and consists of one test, three ODIs and three T20 Internationals against England. The travel costs and the accommodation of the spouse or partner are borne by the player or spouse, who must pay the costs of an extra person. The two teams will reach London on Thursday and then proceed to Southampton where they will be quarantined. The players were quarantined in a hotel in Mumbai before departure. The Indian players had also traveled to Australia with their families, except for Virat Kohli, whose wife Anushka was pregnant at the time. The Australia tour was shorter – about two and a half months – than the upcoming England tour.

