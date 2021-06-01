Murphy wants Evan Stewart back in the 2022 class





Over the weekend, a major four-star commission in the 2022 Texas football recruiting class, Junipero Serra pro-style quarterback Maalik Murphy, participated in the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat. This is one of the larger non-Elite 11 off-season recruiting events for a quarterback prospect like Murphy. And in every way, it was an impressive weekend for the Longhorns quarterback who joined the retreat. Murphy reportedly won the long ball game at the event, going a whopping 79 yards at one point. Nor was this the first time Murphy impressed scouts and the media at Steve Clarkson QB Retreat. He has performed well at this event several times, even since his early days as a high school quarterback. The most impressive thing we saw at Steve Clarkson’s QB Retreat this weekend was @TexasFootball commit Maalik Murphy by winning a long ball game with a throw of 79 meters. Record in NFL QB Challenge event was 80 yards by Vinny Testaverde in 1988. Murphy has just finished his junior year HS. 🤯 – Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) May 31, 2021 Lots of top quarterbacks at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat this weekend and they all deserve a lot of credit, but really liked what I saw from 2022 Maalik Murphy. Without a doubt one of the best QB’s in its class nationally. – Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) May 27, 2019 Another thing that stood out about Murphy performing at the weekend retreat was what he talked about after the festivities. Murphy spoke of other goals for 2022 that he helped recruit for the Longhorns. He specifically quoted (per 247Sports) the five-star Bowie offensive guard Devon Campbell, five-star Summer Creek offensive tackle Kelvin Banks, and three-star Westlake offensive tackle Connor Robertson among those he wanted to recruit for Texas. 4 Star Texas Football QB Commit Maalik Murphy Wants 5 Star WR Evan Stewart “Back in the Boat” Perhaps most notable was the fact that Murphy was the five-star Frisco-Liberty wide receiver and the former Texas Commit Evan Stewart like one he wants back into the mix. That’s clear, and it would be nice to have that wide receiver duo back in the class of 2022 with Stewart and four-star Lewisville product Armani Winfield. With Stewart visiting Texas next month, it makes sense that Murphy should openly attempt to recruit him into the Longhorns 2022 class. Texas is one of four schools to make an official visit to Stewart in June. They’ll bring Stewart to campus on June 11. Murphy himself will make an official visit to Texas the weekend after Stewart. He specifically made his official visit with head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns on June 18. Texas has a very important month ahead for official visits in June. Sark and the Longhorns need a big month of June for their momentum to roll back on the recruiting path for their classes in 2022 and 2023. This could be a big summer for the Longhorns, and a big part of it could be Stewart getting a commitment back. He ranks number 34 in high school in the country by 2022, number 3 wide receiver and number 9 in Texas (247Sports Composite).







