Liz Keady Norton hired as the new women’s hockey head coach

Keady Norton was the head coach of the women’s field hockey team at Boston University for the past two seasons.

by Vikram Strander and Jason Norris |





Liz Keady Norton, a former captain of the Princeton University women’s hockey team, comes to Dartmouth after coaching internships at Union College, Harvard University and Boston University. Source: Courtesy of the Dartmouth Athletics Department

On May 18, interim athletics director Peter Roby announced the hiring of Liz Keady Norton as head coach of the Big Green hockey team. Keady Norton has coached Boston University since the 2017-18 season, including the past two years as a head coach. During those four years, the Terriers went 59-39-18, including 8-1-1 against ECAC teams.

Prior to her stint at BU, Keady Norton was an assistant coach at Union College and Harvard University, and during the 2007-08 season, she was captain of the Princeton University women’s hockey team. Since her time at Harvard and Princeton, Keady Norton has been no stranger to Ivy League athletics and hopes to use her previous coaching and playing experiences to help her coach at Dartmouth.

I think you do things a little bit differently in each place, and so I feel like I know about different places, said Keady Norton. In all those places, you’re looking for high-achieving student athletes who want the best of both worlds … academic and athletic. And I think there are plenty of ladies hockey players like that who play at Dartmouth.

Keady Norton expressed her enthusiasm for joining the Big Green community and coaching the women’s hockey team.

I’m just really excited about the opportunity [to coach] and I look forward to getting more used to the community, said Keady Norton. I’ve always wanted to be a head coach and go back to the Ivy League, and I’m really excited to be there. I am grateful to be a part of the Dartmouth community, and I think, between the history of the success we had here and the tradition, it is the ideal place to end.

Forward Tiffany Hill 24 looks forward to the knowledge that Keady Norton will bring to Dartmouth through her experiences as both player and coach.

She played at an Ivy League school, she coached at an Ivy, it’s really good to have her come in with that knowledge, Hill said. She knows how hard academics are and what it takes to be a student athlete at an Ivy, so I have a lot of faith in her and I’m sure that shell is doing a great job.

Keady Norton, who has not yet moved to the Hanover area, said she held her first team meeting almost shortly after her hiring, introducing herself and her goals for the team. She was also able to meet part of the team in person last week. According to Hill, Keady Norton plans to meet at Zoom every class year for the next few weeks.

Keady Norton is looking forward to next year’s season, not only to compete again, but also to get to know her players better.

I’m a great coach who overrides people, and I think the most important thing I can do is find out what motivates them and what improvements they’d like to see, Keady Norton said. It’s as simple as putting together a good exercise and then doing the same thing the next day for some consistency.

Keady Norton added that, after a year off the ice, she expects the return to a consistent exercise schedule to have a positive impact on morale next year.

I think it will go a long way for a lot of people this year just being able to play and compete and remember what it’s like to put on the jersey and go out and represent your school which is such an honor .

After a full year of no competition and now the arrival of a new coaching staff, striker Gabby Billing 22 said the team is looking forward to a big season.

The biggest thing Norton looks forward to is stability, Billing said. We’ve had a lot of coaches in not many years, so it’s exciting to have the opportunity for someone to stick around for a long time and help our program get back to where we know it can be. I’m curious what we can do with Norton next year and in the coming years.