Hendrick Motorsports passes Petty and the locks are open

The Hendrick Motorsports train is Full speed ahead.

Kyle Larson Sunday’s crown jewel race at Charlotte turned into a laugh, starting on pole, leading just about every lap and winning HMS’s third race in a row.

Oh yes, the win also made Hendrick Motorsports the most winning team of all time in NASCAR history (269), passing an organization called Petty Enterprises.

“It’s incredible,” said team owner Rick Hendrick. “I can’t really get it into my head right now because I was like, ‘Something’s going to happen, something’s going to happen’. But man, what a good job they did tonight. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the year. I’m glad it’s over 269. I’m glad it’s over.

Hendrick Motorsports wins 269 races, including eight Daytona 500s

Okay, let’s jump straight to the numbers because there are a lot of them.

Hendrick’s 269th win came 37 seasons after the organization made its Cup Series debut in 1984. The team’s first trip to Victory Lane was on April 29 of that season at … well, wait a minute. That is not nice!

Who knows who won the team’s first race? Bonus points for those who know where. I’ll be nice and give you some.

Hendrick Motorsports has won the Daytona 500 eight times among five drivers (Jeff Gordon in 1997, 1999, 2005; Jimmie Johnson in 2006 and 2013; Geoff Bodine in 1986; Darrell Waltrip in 1989; Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014), won 13 cup titles (seven for Johnson, four for Gordon, two for Terry Labonte and Chase Elliott last year), becoming the first team to win four consecutive championships in 1998 (Gordon won the title in 1995, 1997, 1998 and Labonte won that in 1996) .

Oof. Still with me?

When did Hendrick Motorsports win his first win?

Time is up!

Geoff Bodine took Hendrick’s first victory April 29, 1984 in … Martinsville.

It was HMS’s eighth start in the series and Bodine, who was also in the No. 5 machine that day, would win six of his 18 Career Cup wins in a Hendrick Chevy.

Twenty drivers have won at HMS, led by Gordon’s 93 wins and Johnson’s 84, and the team has won at least one race every year, all but one (1985).

Now try these out for size … Hendrick’s best season came in 2007, when the organization won 18 times. Eighteen!

Johnson won 10 times on his way to his second straight title, while Gordon won the other six and finished second behind Jimmie in points.

Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600

Okay, back to Larson (who, by the way, we picked to win last week, hey, that’s two in a row!) And the current crop of HMS stars …

Sunday night was theirs from the start and no team or driver came close to anything they had.

“We had nothing for Hendrick’s cars,” said Kyle Busch, who finished third. “I didn’t want them to finish 1-2-3-4 again, so at least I could get in.”

You know it was a dominant night when Rowdy is happy with third place.

Larson started on pole, winning every stage and leading 327 laps. Elliott finished second and never really dropped out of the top three, while William Byron finished fourth, but was perhaps the only car that had anything for Larson.

Alex Bowman, meanwhile, was fifth almost all night long.

For those of you keeping count, that’s three consecutive Hendrick wins and three consecutive Hendrick 1-2 finishes. In fact, the last time a car from Hendricknotfinish at least first or second was May 2 in Kansas.

NASCAR is going to Sonoma

Okay, time to turn the page. Surely this Hendrick train will stop next week?

Let’s see, where are we going … oh, that’s right. Sonoma. Another road course! Good thing a certain HMS defending champion isn’t a guru on the road.

Regardless, this is the first time the series has returned to Sears Point (yes, I said it already) since 2019, when Martin Truex Jr. won his second race in a row on the 2.52 mile track.

As someone breaking up that Hendrick train, it has to be MTJ, right?

Choo-choo!