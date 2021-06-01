I started playing cricket because of Mahi bhai: how MS Dhoni helped mentor Jharkhand wicket-keeper-batsman Sumit Kumar | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s guidance for young cricketers from behind the stumps is no secret. Whether in Indian colors or for his state team – Jharkhand – Dhoni’s watchful eyes and instructions helped several young cricketers.Sumit Kumar, a young wicket-keeper-batsman from Bokaro in Jharkhand, idolizes Dhoni. He has learned firsthand from the former leader of India and is eager to walk the same path as Dhoni.A 25-year-old wicket-keeper-batsman, Sumit started playing cricket at the age of 10. His father, who was a mechanic by trade, was introduced to a coaching center. Sumit had to take a bus or sometimes walk 7 to 8 kilometers to reach the coaching center, but his passion for the game was so great that it drove him to his dream of becoming a cricketer. And Dhoni was a constant factor in his life even then.

Sumit Kumar (YOU photo)

“It was not easy at first to continue my cricket career, but my dad was firmly convinced that he wanted to make me a cricket player. He sacrificed a lot to see me become a cricket player. He always says. ‘Mahi ki tarah khelna hai’ (You have to play like Dhoni). I loved the game too. At first I had to walk 7 to 8 kilometers with a kit bag on my shoulders. When Mahi bhai joined the Indian team, he became my hero. It was a great feeling that someone from Jharkhand made it to the Indian team. He (Dhoni) has given a lot to Indian cricket and Jharkhand and I want to continue his legacy. I can’t match him (Dhoni), but if I can do a fraction of what Mahi bhai did, that will be great for me, ”Sumit told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.

Sumit Kumar (TOI photo)

“I started playing cricket because of Mahi bhai. Like most other kids I loved cricket too. I never thought I would play professional cricket. I was 10 years old when a few people told my dad that I play really well and that he should give me admission to an academy. My father did the same. My coach was impressed by the ordeal and gave me permission. I haven’t looked back since then. My family has supported me a lot, “Sumit continued.

Sumit was part of Jharkhand’s senior team in 2017. Since he played the same role as Dhoni – wicket-keeper / batsman – Sumit had a habit of writing his questions on a notepad and asking Dhoni for his tips when Dhoni was available.

Sumit has played 20 first-class, 20 list A and 16 T20 matches for Jharkhand to date. With 584 runs in first-class and 317 runs in List-A cricket, Sumit Jharkhand could become a wicket-keeper of choice after Ishan Kishan, who was the captain of the state team, got the Indian nod.

Sumit Kumar (TOI photo)

“I’ve been with Jharkhand for six seasons now. I made my Jharkhand debut in 2014-15. I want to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali and Ranji Trophy titles for my state. That’s the ultimate dream for now. I’m a man who wants that. take it step by step. So I want to excel at the state level and then in the national team. We (Jharkhand) entered the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy but we lost. That was a sad moment for me. I scored a last season century against Saurashtra. That was the first century of my first-class career. It was so special. I have won many games, but the knockout against Saurashtra will always be special, “he added.

LEARN FROM DHONI – FIRST HAND

“Mahi bhaia was our mentor at the Ranji Trophy (2017 & 2018). He was also with us during the one day. I can’t mention anything special that I learned from him, there are countless of them. How to finish an innings, about wicket-keeping, tackling a particular problem and how to deal with pressure – these are the things I usually ask him. He has a lot of faith in me. He always says – “Sumit, you have the potential, just focus on your game. Today’s focus and hard work will be tomorrow’s comfort “- this is what he (Dhoni) says. He has shown me the way a number of times,” the 25 year-old further told TimesofIndia.com.

MS Dhoni has inspired a whole generation of cricketers. And for beginning wicket keepers, Dhoni is a great role model. The former India captain has been recognized as the best goalkeeper in the industry throughout his international career.

Sumit Kumar and MS Dhoni (TOI photo)

The role of a wicket-keeper batsman is arguably the toughest in a cricket team. perhaps more than that of an all-rounder. Any shortcoming in either department (keep or hit) draws huge criticism. A goalkeeper can be a good batsman, but if his goalkeeping skills are not up to the mark, he will be criticized and vice versa.

In domestic cricket, Sumit has played all of his matches as a goalkeeper-batsman so far. His records as a goalkeeper show that he has 54 catches and 3 stumpings in first-class cricket and 10 catches and 1 stumping in List-A matches.

The games Sumit played for Jharkhand when Dhoni was the team mentor and the exhibition games they played together were invaluable to the young cricketer.

“I am grateful to have shared the team space with him (Dhoni, when he was Jharkhand team mentor and also when he practiced with the Jharkhand team). He has always treated me like a younger brother and his guidance has always helped me. Everyone knows he’s a great finisher on the game, but you should also focus on how he builds the game before signing out in style.

Sumit Kumar and MS Dhoni with other Jharkhand teammates (TOI photo)

“If his team needs 15 or 20 runs in an over to win the match, you will see that confidence on his face and that confidence takes the game away from the opponent. He can turn the game upside down. a wicket-keeper. -batsman and bat at No. 6 or No. 7 and sometimes at 5. So there are many similarities between my playing style and Mahi bhai’s, “Sumit continued.

DHONI’S TIPS FOR SUMIT

There have been many instances where Sumit asked Dhoni for a solution to a pre-match problem and they worked in his favor. Whether it’s hitting against spinners, concentration while hitting, wicket keeping tips or getting ready to hit in any position, Sumit got all his questions answered by the 2011 World Cup winning skipper.

Sumit went on to describe some such incidents.

Prior to a Ranji Trophy match last season, Mahi bhaiya was with us during the practice session. I asked him about concentration. I asked him because I had a problem. Every time I went out to hit, there were thoughts of gigs that I always thought So I asked him how to handle this situation He asked me to sing a song and watch the ball And, believe me, that formula worked for me He always told me when a bowler bowlt, analyze him. He said you need to know which delivery he’s going to bowl, “Sumit explained.

Sumit Kumar and MS Dhoni (TOI photo)

There was one more incident. The ball is not visible to a goalkeeper when a batsman’s bat and pad are in the wicketkeeper’s line of sight. This is a big problem for most wicket-keepers. I had the same difficulty. I asked. him Mahi bhai about the same He had already observed me He said that when a left handed batsman meat your right foot moves in He asked me not to move my right foot and be stable I did the same in my next game and it worked very well for me. I’ve played a lot of practice games with him (Dhoni) and spent a lot of time in the locker room. I can ask him anything, “Sumit told TimesofIndia.com.

“I’m a middle-order batsman. I once got the chance to open the innings. I was so nervous. Mahi Bhai was our mentor at the time. He came up to me and said when you can score 200 while playing Under-.” 23. and Under-19, why can’t you open up to the senior team? He told me – ‘be ready to hit in any position,’ Sumit signed off.