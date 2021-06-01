Connor Daley finds his perfect role on the Weymouth High football team

One of the most impactful players on the Weymouth High football team has never scored a touchdown.

He never threw a block or picked up a crucial first down. He will never lead the team in tackles or yards.

But he is undoubtedly the clubhouse leader in high-fives and smiles.

Junior Connor Daley, wearing No. 46, is Weymouth’s waterboy, a job he takes seriously and excels at.

At 1.5 feet of nothing and less than 100 pounds, Daley won’t click on the pads. Don’t confuse his lack of playing time with the fact that he’s not well in the mix. The junior will be right next to the coaches and will be the first to bark at the Wildcats if they don’t play well.

He’s not able to put on the pads and play football like we all are, but he’s still there every day, said Seth Mullen, 2019 Weymouth captain, now a freshman in Plymouth State, where he’s a safety. in the soccer team. He still does every practice, every game, every lift and does everything he can to help the team in whatever way he can. He’s definitely the hardest worker out there and he deserves 100 percent everything he’s gotten.

Daley is unable to play football due to health problems. When we were 7 years old, he nearly died from respiratory problems that were eventually diagnosed as an immune deficiency in his respiratory panel. He is given monthly transfusions to help his body fight infections as he is at higher risk for them. He also has a clubbed foot, which is only noticeable when Daley is tired and limping a bit.

After spending a lot of time in intensive care when he was younger, Daleys’ health has remained good for the past six years. In class, he has language-based learning disability, dyslexia and ADHD.

For Connor, there is no area of ​​convenience for him, said Janet Daley, Connor’s mother.

But as any football coach will tell you, effort and enthusiasm is always manageable, and Connor Daley never cuts corners there.

If I ever got off the field, he would run right up to me, always making sure I had water. He really is the nicest guy ever, Mullen said. I would always be in our business if things didn’t go well. In practice, if we made it lanky, he’d always be on top of it.

An answer to a prayer

Connor Daley was homeschooled in the seventh and eighth grades. He dealt with bullying issues, which greatly hindered his high school experience.

When Janet and Ken Daley decided to send Connor to Weymouth High, they were nervous that their son would fit in.

High school football practice starts at the end of August, a few weeks before the students return to class. The Daleys believed that involving Connor on the soccer team would ease his transition from homeschooling to a high school of about 2,000 students.

The Daleys reached out to Weymouth High football coach TJ Byrne in the summer leading up to Connor’s freshman year to sway the OK through practice. Mullen had known Connor Daley since they were reading friends when Mullen was in second grade and Connor was in kindergarten. .

On the first day of training, Ken Daley dropped off his son and Connor never looked back.

Every time I talk about it, I almost get tears in my eyes because it changed everything, said Ken Daley.

Connor Daley soon became part of the team. Over the years, his role has evolved into a manager of special teams. He grew into an associate of three sports and helped the boys’ basketball and rugby teams during his off-season football.

He wasn’t just the kid who shared the waters, he was part of the team, Janet Daley said. And they all made sure he was part of the team. They text him, they contact him. I don’t think he would be where he is today in terms of his confidence and willingness to take various risks were it not for the camaraderie he has with the rest of the team.

It really changed his path of the way his life could have gone had we not interacted with TJ and the football team.

‘I see a lot more smiles’

When Connor Daley was accepted into the football program, he gained not only teammates, but also a fraternity. He’s got his teammates back and they’ve got his.

No one should ever be bullied or ever experience something like this, Mullen said. Knowing that he used to deal with that led many of us to know that he had to go through that because that’s not fair, it’s not acceptable. To be able to play a part in helping him get out of it and not have such a difficult time at school, it was something we were all proud of.

Mullen said Connor Daley went from walking to class in the less-populated back hallways to high-five teammates-coaches in the main hallway. Freshman year, he joined the Homecoming Dance football team.

Connor Daleys’ confidence has grown outside of school. He now works at BJs Wholesale Club.

That’s something I don’t know would have happened if he hadn’t been given the confidence to be part of a team like the Wildcats, Janet Daley said.

Connor Daley recently received a varsity letterman jacket. When he’s not wearing it, it proudly displays in his room.

The boy smiled from ear to ear (when he got the jacket), Janet Daley said. Anyone who comes to our house, (he asks). Have you seen my letterman jacket?

He’s always been a gentleman, but now I see a lot more smiles, Byrne said. I see a lot of smiles and that makes me feel good.

Heart and soul of the program

One of Connor Daley’s greatest roles on the team is his ability to motivate his teammates.

When practice was over, Connor was there and we all watched Connor, Mullen said. Connor was able to lift us.

He would contribute when he wanted to, he did not shut up. He definitely gave us his thoughts, good or bad, we all shut up and listened, because it was Connor’s turn to speak.

I think that’s why the coach hugged him, Janet Daley said. (Connor is like) ‘I have all these struggles, but I still come here and I have a smile on my face and I want to learn.’ That is contagious.

Connor Daley is not on the side during games, he is in the middle of the mix. Byrne said he knocked him over several times during matches. During the 2019 season, Connor Daley was crashed by a player who flied out while leaving the court.

Last year, he was hit on the sidelines, but bounced right back up, Byrne said. He bounced faster than the other player.

(One player) caught a pass and landed on top of Connor and he wasn’t thinking about himself, Janet Daley said. (The player who crashed into Connor) was like, Oh my god, Connor are you okay? And Connor was like, yeah I’m fine, get up and go play! It didn’t even surprise him.

When Connor Daley was in and out of the ICU when he was 7 and 8, he took toys from the hospital. Toys should not be shared in that unit due to the risk of spreading germs. Hearing this, Connor Daley started a toy ride so the other kids could have more.

It reassures me as a mother of a child who is a lovely child, very kind and caring, but children are not always like that, said Janet Daley, who is a teacher. Knowing that the football team is there for him in whatever way they can is really comforting.

A great last year

Daley has another year with the rest of the soccer team.

He’s very disappointed when he has to miss a workout, he’s disappointed when he can’t be there, but he’s just as dedicated as any other player on the program, Byrne said.

The team immediately accepted him, Mullen said. We all loved the fact that he came to practice. When he wasn’t practicing, everyone always thought, Where Connor?

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Connor Daley was still on the sidelines this season as football shifted to the newly created Fall 2 window from late February to late April. With his routine doctor visits, Janet and Ken felt comfortable knowing that if anything happened to health, they would soon notice.

If I had taken him (football), I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t have talked to me, Janet Daley said.

I am sad that his senior year is next year and I hope he can find this niche in whatever adventure he takes on.

