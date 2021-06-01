Infosys and Roland-Garros bridge the experience gap for the global tennis ecosystem with AI, immersive 3D and digital platforms

PARIS, June 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Infosys(NYSE: INFY), a world leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation today unveiled new technologies to bridge the gap between remote fans and the game, transforming the Roland-Garros experience for the entire tennis ecosystem.

Fans, players, coaches, broadcasters, journalists and tournament organizers will navigate the historic Grand Slam in innovative ways using a new set of immersive and intelligent tools. At Roland-Garros 2021, artificial intelligence (AI), 3D and cloud solutions will be used to transform game viewing, player training, tournament reporting and broadcast editing. To celebrate the spirit and heritage of Roland-Garros, a unique digital art museum will also be launched.

Amlie Ouda-Castera, Chief Executive Officer of the French Tennis Federation (FFT),said: “This is our second year affected by the challenges of the pandemic and social distance, but by partnering with Infosys we have set a gold standard for other sports organizations navigating a disrupted season and bridging the gap between players, coaches and fans want to bridge. around the world. The innovations we have created are leading the way in establishing an immersive and long-term digital standard for sports tournaments. ”

The latest innovations will bring new possibilities and experiences for the diverse Roland-Garros audience, from players to fans, including:

3D Art Museum A groundbreaking immersive experience, the 3D Virtual Art Museum will bring the culture and heritage of Roland-Garros to audiences around the world. The spirit of the tournament comes to life through a digital visit to the museum, where the public can interact with legendary official posters and artwork from the past 41 years, and benefit from insightful commentary on each piece as if they were present in person. Take a tour of the museum here.

A groundbreaking immersive experience, the 3D Virtual Art Museum will bring the culture and heritage of Roland-Garros to audiences around the world. The spirit of the tournament comes to life through a digital visit to the museum, where the public can interact with legendary official posters and artwork from the past 41 years, and benefit from insightful commentary on each piece as if they were present in person. Take a tour of the museum here. Transforming Player Training with AI and Natural Language Generation Building on AI-powered match analysis introduced last year in the Roland-Garros Players app for players and coaches, Infosys AI videos have been enhanced with new cognitive capabilities such as natural language search. Players can analyze their performance by searching the AI ​​tool in English, providing insights to make more informed decisions about training and match strategies. Infosys AI in the official Players Portal has also evolved to analyze positive performance elements and areas of focus, while generating instant summaries for players seconds after the game. The tool enables remote collaboration between the player and coaching community from around the world to improve communication and analysis, which will allow for more informed training decisions and performance improvement.

Building on AI-powered match analysis introduced last year in the Roland-Garros Players app for players and coaches, Infosys AI videos have been enhanced with new cognitive capabilities such as natural language search. Players can analyze their performance by searching the AI ​​tool in English, providing insights to make more informed decisions about training and match strategies. Infosys AI in the official Players Portal has also evolved to analyze positive performance elements and areas of focus, while generating instant summaries for players seconds after the game. The tool enables remote collaboration between the player and coaching community from around the world to improve communication and analysis, which will allow for more informed training decisions and performance improvement. Virtually rethink the Fan experience The actual visuals and sounds of the tournament are integrated with the data and insight capabilities of Infosys, so fans can follow the game and analyze it simultaneously. The ever-evolving Infosys Match Center is available in an immersive 3D format with data-driven views of the field, while the Match Center in the Roland-Garros app offers a mobile-first data visualization experience. Through the app, commentary and insights via AI-powered voice assistants will also be made available to the public through popular smart home devices, including access to match schedules, live radio broadcasts, event podcasts and an overview of the day’s events.

The actual visuals and sounds of the tournament are integrated with the data and insight capabilities of Infosys, so fans can follow the game and analyze it simultaneously. The ever-evolving Infosys Match Center is available in an immersive 3D format with data-driven views of the field, while the Match Center in the Roland-Garros app offers a mobile-first data visualization experience. Through the app, commentary and insights via AI-powered voice assistants will also be made available to the public through popular smart home devices, including access to match schedules, live radio broadcasts, event podcasts and an overview of the day’s events. Strengthen the media with digital platforms Coverage of Roland-Garros matches and broadcast highlights have been redesigned for a world of digital media consumption. Infosys will offer its AI Highlights solution to a number of official broadcasters. The solution includes richer analysis and identification of key shareable moments such as post-match camaraderie and signatures from the player on camera, while also dynamically resizing videos with AI to produce ready-to-use clips for different new social platforms that have specific latitude-longitude relationships. Infosys AI-Assisted Journalism has also evolved this year with additional filters for generating insights and images, enabling richer storytelling.

Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, says: “As Official Digital Innovation Partner for Roland-Garros, we’ve innovated to ensure that the digital experiences we create are truly human experiences. This year we’re proud to have deployed digital technologies in ways that appeal to the public. truly immerse yourself in the full tournament experience remotely.Using AI and 3D technologies, we now have the potential to revolutionize the ways coaches and players train and ensure that fans, “Keep players and coaches as close to the game as possible. We continue to find breakthroughs as we develop the role of data, AI and digital in sport, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

The official Roland-Garros app can be downloaded from the respective app stores for Android and iOS devices. AI-powered match reporting tools and journalistic insights will be available to accredited media at Roland-Garros 2021. The tournament will run from 24th May 2021 up to 13th June 2021. Visit to experience the latest digital innovations Roland-Garros.com.

For more information about the partnership, visit: www.infosys.com/roland-garros/.

About Roland-Garros

In the eyes of sports fans, and even the general public, Roland-Garros is an event not to be missed. The 2020 edition of Roland-Garros was broadcast in 222 countries around the world, confirming the tournament’s status as a premier international sporting event. Organized by the French Tennis Federation, Roland-Garros is the only Grand Slam tournament played on clay, one of the oldest and most noble surfaces in tennis history.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consultancy. We enable customers in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With four decades of experience managing the systems and operations of international companies, we expertly guide our customers through their digital journey. We do this by providing the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize change implementation. We also enable the company to be flexible digitally at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer satisfaction. Our ongoing learning agenda drives their continuous improvement by building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your business navigate your next.

Safe haven

Certain statements in this press release about our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans to navigate the impact of COVID-19 on our employees, customers and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the “ safe harbor ” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties related to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the effects of governmental and other measures attempting to limit its spread, risks associated with an economic downturn or recession India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business and economic conditions, fluctuations in revenues, fluctuations in exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services, including those factors that may affect our cost benefit , wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed timeframes contracts, customer concentration, restrictions on immigration, concentration of industry segments, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key areas of focus, telecommunications network disruptions or system outages, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the businesses in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of fiscal authorities incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies from outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigations. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the past fiscal year March 31, 2020. These registrations are available at www.sec.gov . Infosys may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including those contained in the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company makes no commitment to update any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company from time to time, unless required to do so by law.

For more information, please contact:

Roland Garros: Nicolas Beaudelin – [email protected]

Infosys:Dena Tahmasebi – [email protected]

SOURCE Infosys