Hamburg is a school that faces a tougher path with the reshuffle of the Fed hockey | High school





Hamburg boys ice hockey coach John McFall is one of those “unenthusiastic” about the reorientation plan that will be in effect for the 2021-22 season in the VI Boys Hockey Federation section, but agrees that the plan will “best solution we have.” for the sport. According to the Fed’s plan, competitions will be set up next season along more common lines rather than those of previous years. In fact, with the change, the private schools (members of the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association), the Niagara Frontier League schools in the Fed, and two ECIC divisions will make up the four groups, with each league member meeting twice. Hamburg is one of the public schools most affected by the reshuffle as it will face other league teams with larger enrollments. McFall, who sits on the Fed’s board as the coaches’ representative for small school teams, admits that reshuffling will create tougher competition for his team. Hamburg will be grouped with Clarence, Lancaster, Orchard Park and Williamsville North, ECIC I schools with larger enrollments. Those school teams plus the combined Lockport / Niagara Falls team have enrollments of 1,000 or more, which qualifies them as major schools for sectional, regional, and state championships according to the New York State High Schools Athletic Association. According to the Buffalo News count, there are only 73 NYSPHSAA members with enrollments of 1,000 or more, not all of which are field varsity boy hockey teams. While Hamburg, Frontier and West Seneca West will compete in a league with four major schools, they would be classified as small schools when it comes to playing sections and state tournaments. Frontier played in the large school division last season, but Hamburg and West Seneca competed in the small school division. “There were many problems with geography, the size of schools and competitiveness,” said McFall. “The section wanted to adapt our competitions to other sports.” “I especially like it,” said McFall of the plan. “We’re usually stuck in the middle with Hamburg being one of the bigger teams of small schools. I’m not happy about it, but the best solution we have is to take over our divisions. It’s going to be a difficult schedule for us. will see how it goes. “ The schedule plan allows each team to play crossover matches against teams outside their division to reach the limit of 16 matches before the playoffs. McFall said Hamburg’s four games against outside opponents have not been set. He said he would welcome matches against nearby private school teams such as Bishop Timon-St. Jude and St. Francis or strong teams from small school divisions likely to face when the Bulldogs compete in the sectional playoffs. The private school division will be enhanced with the addition of a Nichols School team. If you played each of the other Private School League teams twice, each would still have six schedule openings.

