Online gaming offers, many virtual sports options

See as Bet365 is one of the leading online sports betting sites in the world, it should come as no surprise that the list of sports they offer bets on is a rich menu.

The UK-based betting giant offers betting markets for football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, NASCAR, Supercars, IndyCar, boxing, MMA, cricket, cycling, darts, golf, greyhounds, horse racing, pool, rugby league and union, Formula 1, speedway, motorcycles, snooker, tennis, volleyball, trotting, table tennis, winter sports, Australian rules, badminton, squash, futsal, hockey, Gaelic sports, handball, lacrosse, netball, water polo, floorball and surfing. They even provide betting rules about politics.

As impressive as that list is, the reality is that the odds don’t stop there. Gamers will be pleased to know that Bet365 also offers betting options on an impressive number of virtual sports. In addition, betting markets are also offered on all of the leading eSports competitions.

How Virtual Sports Work

A virtual sporting event unfolds in the same way as if you were to play a computer sports game at home, chose to put down your controller and sit back and watch as you allowed the computer to take charge of both teams involved. the game were involved.

Sportsbooks such as Bet365 that offer virtual sports for betting purposes have absolutely no control over the outcome of these virtual sports events. The program is completely based on a random number generator (RNG) that determines the outcome of each event. Other than the person placing the bet on the outcome of the event, there is no human element involved in the whole process.

Regulators compare virtual sports betting as equivalent to playing a video slot machine, which is also controlled by RNG. All virtual sports RNGs on every betting site will have been rigorously tested by regulators to ensure they operate fairly and correctly.

However, these virtual sports games do take into account the skill level and talents of the real athletes on which the virtual players are based. However, to avoid legal action, no actual players or team names are included.

Deploy 365 virtual sports options

Bet365 offers one of the most comprehensive virtual sports libraries of any online betting site. There are a dozen different sports options available in Bet365’s virtual sports world.

Horse racing is offered from five different virtual circuits. Trentham Park delivers one minute bullet racing. Festival Downs and Britannia Way are flat (thoroughbred) tracks. Victoria Park offers show jumping races and Aintree Park offers Grand National style races.

There are three greyhound tracks – Bennett Park is the one minute bullet track, Goldenhill Park is for hurdle racing, and Hillside Park is flat racing.

Football is offered in four formats: Euro Cup, Premiership, Superleague and World Cup. Cricket comes in two versions: Clayton Oval for internationals and Greenway Field for Premier League matches. Football fans can choose from Bradwell Field (NFL alumni), Fenton Field (head to head) and Queensway Park (first down). Basketball offers Baker Gardens for the US league and Waterport Arena for European teams.

There is also darts, auto racing, speedway, trotting, cycling and tennis.

Stakes are offered on winnings, place and show in the racing events and on items such as match winner, number of goals and correct score in the football leagues and money line, point spread and total in football and basketball.

The great thing about virtual sports is that they are there for your enjoyment 24/7. You do not have to wait for an agreed start time as with real sports. Virtual sports events start whenever you want.

Esports is growing in popularity

With every passing year, eSports is becoming more mainstream. The COVID-19 pandemic certainly boosted the eSports competition as their events could continue while mainstream sports had to close their stadiums.

There will be eSports events as part of the next Asian Games and the IOC is looking at their viability as an Olympic sport.

At Bet365 they offer bets on eSports such as CS: GO, Overwatch, Dota2, KOG, Valorant, Call of Duty, Crossfire, SC and SCII. Bets are possible on matches won, card winners, correct card score, team totals and tournament bets.

Bet365 even offers a eSports news page on their website so fans can keep up to date with the latest news about the top players in their favorite games.

Sports-based eSports include eSoccer and eBasketball.