MLB Raises ALS Awareness with Lou Gehrig Day





SAN FRANCISCO On the day Lou Gehrig stood in front of a microphone at Yankee Stadium and with a few simple words inspired a country with his courage and optimism, the disease that slowly destroyed his body had not yet done its worst. Struggling with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a deadly disease for which there is no cure, and facing an expected lifespan of two to five years, Gehrig defiantly called himself the happiest man on Earth, mostly because of what was already behind him. , not the silent suffering that awaited us. Gehrig would succumb to ALS within two years, at the age of 37, but the disease that bears his name informally remains and the search for a cure and effective treatments continues. On Wednesday, Major League Baseball will celebrate inaugural Lou Gehrig Day, meant to both honor Iron Horses’ wonderful career and raise awareness and funding for the disease.

Eighty-two years after Lous’s speech, patients go home and do the same things that Lou did, try off-label therapies, supplements, and vitamin E, said Gwen Peterson, a gregarious 34-year-old ALS patient advocate who was diagnosed with posed. with the disease in 2018. We’re not much further than Lou was. That is why this day is so important.

Lou Gehrig Day will be the third annual event that MLB uses to recognize the achievements of former players. The others honor Jackie Robinson and Roberto Clemente. Peterson was part of a group of volunteers who helped create, organize and shape Lou Gehrig Day with MLB. She keeps a screenshot on her phone of a text message sent less than two years ago by her boyfriend, country singer Bryan Wayne Galentine, an ALS patient who died in October. In the text, Galentine suggested that MLB should be approached to do something with Lou Gehrig like they did with Jackie Robinson. Within two years, Galentines’ suggestion received the MLB stamp of approval. The event will be celebrated this year on the anniversary of the day that Gehrig first entered the starting line-up as part of his record-breaking run of 2,130 consecutive games played. It is also the day he died, in 1941.

I’m really proud of my friends for putting this together, Peterson said. It all started with a text message from Bryan, and he would have been so happy to see it come true. For some players, the day has a special meaning. Stephen Piscotty, an outfielder for the Oakland Athletics, lost his mother, Gretchen, to ALS in 2018. He called the league-wide event a leap forward in terms of raising awareness and fundraising for a disease with an estimated 5,700-6,400 new diagnoses per year worldwide. It’s terrible to watch someone go through it because the suffering is relentless, Piscotty said in a phone interview. Currently there is no hope. But we want to change that.

Although Peterson will not be able to attend the event at Yankee Stadium, her older brother Rob Farnen, a third baseman for Yale in the late 1990s, will attend on behalf of his younger sister and a close college friend named Jake Bliss, who died of ALS in 2012. Farnen will be joined by his parents and Greg Janis, a physician who was an informal counselor and counselor to Peterson during her 18-month ordeal to make a diagnosis. Peterson grew up in West Haven, Conn., The youngest of four in a family of mostly Red Sox fans. She moved to San Francisco in 2013 to take a job recruiting researchers at a university and soon met and fell in love with a director of technical analysis named Nathan Peterson. Shortly after, she began to stumble and stumble, an early symptom that Gehrig also experienced of a disease that attacks the body’s nerve cells and leads to complete paralysis. One of the maddening aspects of Lou Gehrigs disease is that for most patients, the only diagnosis is to rule out all other possibilities. For a year and a half, Peterson did not hear adequate answers. A doctor told her she had low blood pressure and was stressed about planning a wedding. Peterson knew better.

Amid growing concern, Gwen and Nate married in 2017. Less than a year later, doctors said she needed to get her affairs in order. The future is scary, Nate said at the couples’ San Francisco apartment last month. It’s hard to watch someone you love go through this, and no matter how hard it feels now, it’s going to get worse. Peterson quit her job, enrolled in Social Security benefits and Medicare, and was given legal status of disabled. But if anything, she’s working even harder now as a member of I AM ALS, a patient advocacy group, that’s become her passion. She has also participated in 32 studies, including a dozen active ones, and was selected to a committee that will call on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to make treatments more accessible.

She was admitted to an extensive access program for an treatment that includes a highly invasive and painful procedure that involves injecting modified stem cells into her spinal fluid. That treatment offers at least some hope beyond vitamins and supplements. This isn’t for the faint of heart, but I’m lucky to have therapy, Peterson said, echoing the same word that Gehrig used in his speech. The Petersons also consider themselves lucky because Gwens’ muscle decline has been slower than some have. Still, she needs a walker and has slowed down. Because of her advocacy, Peterson was appointed to two advisory committees at the Healey Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital, a leading global research and treatment center fighting the disease.

Merit Cudkowicz, a neurologist and the director of the Healey Center, called Lou Gehrig Day transformational in terms of how it will continually raise awareness and funding for the cause. It could even be bigger than the Ice Bucket Challenge, she said, referring to the campaign that raised awareness and more than $ 100 million for ALS research by getting people to post videos on social media about ice water being dumped on their heads . It is also a recognition of all people who have died from this disease. Dr. Cudkowicz treated Pete Frates, the former Boston College baseball player who helped promote the Ice Bucket Challenge before his death in 2019. She recognizes a similar courage in Peterson. She’s such a powerful advocate, Dr. Cudkowicz said of Peterson. Her work is groundbreaking. The advocacy of people with the disease and their families in recent years has transformed the dialogue with the FDA, pharmaceutical companies and the scientific community. You wish they didn’t have to spend time on that, but it had a big impact. Dr. Cudkowicz said that while there is still no cure and no drug proven to stop or reverse disease, there are breakthroughs in genetic research and potential treatments. But the public, she said, is usually unaware of how debilitating the disease is.

Gehrig’s own history tends to focus on his ironman streak and moving farewell speech, and less on his inevitable physical decline, which took place outside the spotlight. In the book, Luckiest Man: The Life And Death of Lou Gehrig, author Jonathan Eig detailed new research showing how, like virtually all ALS patients, Gehrig was forced to use a wheelchair, then stay in bed, and ultimately lost to swallow and eventually breathe.

Since the book’s publication in 2005, Eig has been involved in ALS advocacy and said most neurologists he has met have a photo of Gehrig on their wall. Many patients also draw strength from Gehrig’s example, he said. Gehrig is a symbol of strength, not a symbol of illness, Eig said. It’s important for people to have someone like him to associate with. Peterson was also inspired by Gehrig and began researching his life shortly after her diagnosis. She looks forward to celebrating his day when she can. The San Francisco Giants are off on Wednesday, so they’ll be celebrating on June 3. The Petersons plan to be there. In the meantime, and beyond, Gwen will continue her relentless work, with Nate by her side. Keep pleading, she said. I like the people I’ve met. I have Nate, I have my family and friends. But the people with this disease have a different connection there. So, I keep advocating and keep making friends.

