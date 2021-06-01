College football top 10 annoying things. NCAA is under review, bowl games

This time last year,we didn’t know if college football season was going to take place.

This was a depressing prospect as a sports fan, and as someone who makes a living from college football, it was a really depressing prospect.

Come back to me college football and I won’t criticize you anymore, I thought.

That promise did not last long.

A year later I am grateful for the sport, but I am ready to pick nits again.

This is my top 10 list of college football annoyances.

1. The previous piece is being revised.

There should be a limit to the number of times the game can be stopped while watching replay from any angle, just to keep the call on standby. The worst way to judge is to interrupt to locate the ball. I can’t remember the last time a place changed after review. College football should transition strictly to a coach challenge system.

2. The new overtime rules

In a peculiar move, the brain confidence of college football has adjusted overtime rules to this off-season. Someone had complained about it exciting overtime ends? The overtime format now requires assets after the second overtime to be eliminated and replaced with a two-point conversion shootout. Why would you stop there? Let overtime matches be decided by a tiddlywinks match in the midfield between each team starting quarterback.

TOPPMEYER:SEC Football’s new coaches are not Nick Saban’s clones. That is a welcome change.

JIMBO FISHER, NICK SABAN:Is Jimbo Fisher really the best candidate to beat Nick Saban and Alabama?

AROUND THE SEC:‘Fascinated by Leach’: How Mississippi State Football Reopened a Recruitment Pipeline to Texas

3. Don’t call a quarterback who is sneaking on quarter-and-inch

I’ll never understand the argument that throwing up on a running back or worse, snapping at someone in the shotgun is better than letting your quarterback slide forward behind a wall of 300-pound linemen when one foot is enough to hold the chains. move.

4. A player is from day to day

I wish conferences required members to distribute a public injury report, like the NFL. Without this information, reporters regularly inquire about injuries as our job is to gather information and coaches have little interest in revealing the details of injuries or providing a realistic timeline for a player’s return. So we were treated to the useless daily description, which loosely translates to: the player will return to practice tomorrow, or he may be out for two months.

5. Fans complaining about the number of bowling games

Does a 6-6 team deserve the reward of a bowl bid? Probably not. But being able to watch college football on any Tuesday afternoon in December is certainly better than a Hallmark movie with an almost identical plot to the previous Hallmark movie.

6. A recruit is humiliated to receive his 27th offer

Many high school prospects note every college offer they receive with a tweet. Fair play to them. I am all for celebrating achievements. But often times the tweet goes like this: so humble to receive my 27th Power 5 offer! (insert emoji here) (insert school picture here). If you tweet about all of your 27 Power 5 offerings, you won’t be humiliated.

7. Stadium light shows

God help anyone with an epileptic condition attending a night game in Georgia or Alabama, where choreographed stadium light shows fill the pauses in the action. Call me a fuddy duddy, but I think if the band is playing or listening to fans singing along to stadium music, it’s a better representation of college footballs pomp than sky-high lights.

8. Coaches call every opponent a huge challenge

Each week, coaches kick off their press conference with an opening statement that includes a preview of the upcoming opponent. It’s an invitation to take a nap. Each enemy is referred to as a massive challenge, while a 3-7 squad opponent’s coach is hailed as a mastermind. Labeling scrub teams as a huge challenge is an insult to the teams, but it’s actually a huge challenge.

9. Why are there no one-star prospects?

Recruitment rankings go up to five stars, but they start with two stars. It seems strange that there are no prospects for one star. It is also curious that a prospect cannot be assessed before joining an SEC school. Subsequently, it received a three-star rating at warp speed. Recruiting rankings are often valid, but things like this make the system seem a bit sloppy.

10. Call a nickelback something other than a nickelback

A five defensive backbone formation is known as a nickel defense and reflects the five cent piece in our currency. The fifth defensive back is known as a nickel back. Today, however, some coaches, media and fans are calling that fifth defensive back the Star or some other new-age name instead of going with the tried and true term.

If these grievances seem minor, it’s because they are. Repeating reviews for long periods of time is a small price to pay for having college football.

Blake Toppmeyer is anSEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer. If you like Blakes coverage, consider a digital subscription that gives you access to everything.