Sports
REFILE Tennis Fellow athletes gather around Osaka after withdrawal from French Open
(Removes quotes in par 1)
PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) – Tennis and sports leaders rally to support Naomi Osaka after women’s world number two withdrew from the French Open over post-game media duties and said she suffered from depression and fear. .
One of the biggest names in the sport, Osaka stunned the tennis world when she pulled out of the Grand Slam after being fined and threatened with deportation for refusing to appear at a mandatory Sunday press conference.
The four-time Grand Slam champion had expressed her intention to skip her media duties to protect her mental well-being on social media and returned to Twitter on Monday to announce her withdrawal.
I think the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being now is that I withdraw so that everyone can focus again on the tennis that is going on in Paris, she wrote.
Although her original position had received little support from her fellow professionals, most of whom said dealing with the media was part of her job, her withdrawal sparked a wave of support from across the sports world.
So proud of you, multiple Grand Slam winner Venus Williams has posted on Twitter. Take care of yourself and see you win again soon!
William’s sister Serena and younger American players Coco Gauff and Sloane Stephens also played along with statements of support as the focus shifted from Osakas responsibilities to her well-being.
Billie Jean King echoed comments made by fellow women’s tennis pioneer Martina Navratilova about the importance of mental health.
It’s incredibly brave that Naomi Osaka has revealed her truth about her struggles with depression, King wrote on social media.
At this point, the most important thing is to give her the space and time she needs. We wish her the best.
There were also statements of support on social media from athletes in other sports, with golf Michelle Wie, NFL players Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett, and multiple Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt offering their support.
You should never have to make a decision like that – but so damn impressive to take the main road when the forces out there don’t protect theirs. Great respect, wrote NBA All Star Steph Curry.
There was some criticism of the Roland Garros organizers for their handling of the case.
French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton read a prepared statement on Monday offering their support to Osaka, but the irony that he was not answering questions, given the context of the feud, was not lost on some.
So the FFT handled Ms. Osaka’s mental health issues without empathy or sensitivity. Then the president of the FFT refuses to answer questions to a press. An own goal, wrote former Australian tennis official Richard Ings.
Japan’s Osaka, which has made $ 55.2 million in the past 12 months, according to sports company Sportico, is expected to be one of the biggest attractions at the Tokyo Olympics in July and August.
The 23-year-old concluded her statement by saying she would take some time away from tennis and the organizers of that already troubled event will desperately hope she will be back on the court long before the Games get underway. (Written by Nick Mulvenney, reporting by Julien Pretot in Paris, Ian Ransom in Melbourne and Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bangalore; edited by Peter Rutherford)
