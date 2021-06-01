First Call: Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Resigns From RMU Board As Backlash Over Hockey Cuts Continues; NFL’s New European Plan

In Tuesday’s ‘First Call’, the decision to scrap Robert Morris’s hockey teams may have soured a relationship with the Steelers General Manager. We are celebrating a Penguins birthday. A beautiful ending in the NCAA men’s lacrosse final. And how the Steelers can expand their brand in Europe.

Checking out

Monday has the Colonial Sports Network reported that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stepped down from Robert Morris’s board of trustees in the wake of the school’s decision to drop men’s and women’s hockey.

When reached for comment, RMU spokesperson Jonathan Potts responded via text message confirming that Colbert is no longer on the board, adding, “We are certainly grateful for the time he has served on the board and the substantial support he has given the university over the years. “

We await comment from Colbert – a noted hockey fan – about what was in his reasoning for firing. But multiple sources have said his decision was linked to the recent deletion of the programs.

Since the school made its announcement of hockey on Thursday, Pittsburgh NHL player Stephen Johns, former Penguin Beau Bennett, and 1980 Team USA Olympic hero Mike Eruzione have all taken to Twitter to support the programs’ resurgence.

Robert Morris University: SAVE Robert Morris Hockey https://t.co/RpvSZasSne through @Change – MIKE ERUPTIE (@MERUPTION) May 27, 2021

However, this is the best way to leverage our strategic assets and position us for future growth. https://t.co/v8BhULYgVb – Stephen Johns (@ stjohns28) May 29, 2021

The entire Robert Morris Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) condemned the government’s decision.

We value our fellow student athletes as much as we do #RMUnite and stand together in the fight to restore the hockey programs. pic.twitter.com/oSH7QZutIa – Michaela Boyle (@ michaelaboyle16) May 29, 2021

Former team captain Chris Kushneriuk sent a series of messages reminding followers of how the team was raising money for its cancer recovery. He criticized the administration for refusing to give the program a chance to raise money to save itself before it was pulled from next year’s athletics program.

1/6 This post is for @BuienRadarNL and @RTLNews RE: the decision to abruptly de @RTLNews and @RTLNews: I am a graduate former captain of the Mens program from (2008-2011). Without being juicy, the Mens program saved my life when it seemed to be over … pic.twitter.com/oIPYASaQJo – Chris Kushneriuk (@stonecoldkush) June 1, 2021

And Murry Gunty of Blackstreet Capital Holdings and Black Bear Sports Group made an online offer to purchase the RMU Island Sports Center and make it a permanent home for the Colonials.

I will buy the rink when the school sells it to us and we will take care of it @RTLnieuws and @RTLNews have a permanent home to play. @_BBSG. https://t.co/JatAQWAris – murry gunty (@MurryGunty) May 30, 2021

RMU has appointed President Dr. Charles Howard was not made available for questions on the issue of the players or the media.

Across the pond

According to Peter King in the “Football morning in America, ”The NFL has cooled off with the idea of ​​permanently establishing a franchise somewhere in Europe.

Instead, the league aims to further establish itself in non-US markets “by expanding the schedule overseas by requiring each team to play at least one game outside of the United States every eight years.”

The NFL also wants every team to have the opportunity to be the “home team” for a foreign market.

A natural connection that was made is the Steelers in Dublin. Another may be Jacksonville in London.

To seem familiar?

If Game 7 of the 2009 Penguins Stanley Cup Final could be reincarnated as a lacrosse game, this would be it.

Watch Virginia goalkeeper Alex Rode make this game-saving stop with the final seconds ticking away at the end of the 2021 NCAA lacrosse final on Monday afternoon.

OK, it wasn’t Marc-Andre Fleury in Detroit. But it was pretty good.

On this day in 2009 @ Penguins goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury made an incredible last second stop at the #StanleyCup in Game 7! pic.twitter.com/yIDaaYQgLv – NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) June 12, 2017

That meant a 17-16 victory for the Cavaliers. It is their second straight NCAA title.

Remember this next year

As we’re flashing back to the good old days for the Penguins, Tuesday is a special one.

We have many memories this year of the 1991 Stanley Cup team. Well, 29 years ago Tuesday (June 1, 1992) the ’92 club celebrated its crowning moment by beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 to a ‘ sweep ‘in the cup final.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Full coverage of the 1992 Stanley Cup final: https://t.co/desnW4z6W0 pic.twitter.com/NU3S9IvFFB – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 30, 2020

The Penguins got six goals from six different goalscorers. Jaromir Jagr, Kevin Stevens, Mario Lemieux, Rick Tocchet, Larry Murphy and Ron Francis all found the back of the net during the game. Dirk Graham had a hat-trick in defeat to the Blackhawks. Jeremy Roenick scored the other two goals.

Lemieux won his second consecutive Conn Smythe Trophy, with a total of 34 points in 15 games.