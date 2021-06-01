In Katie Price’s 360 a NIGHT villa in Portugal, the bankrupt star goes on a second vacation in two weeks





KATIE Price soaks up the Portugal sunshine in a sumptuous four-bed villa that offers “total privacy” while vacationing with fiancé Carl Woods. The Sun Online can exclusively unveil the enviable holiday accommodation that the mother of five calls home, while tinging her tan on her second holiday since the UK government’s travel destinations were unveiled on the green list. 12 Katie Price is on holiday in this beautiful villa in Portugal, The Sun Online can exclusively reveal that Credit: Air BnB The couple were among the first Britons to leave the UK after lockdown rules were changed two weeks ago – and they have now slipped away from another “baby making” break to the same country. After moving to a luxury hotel, The Sun Online is the first to reveal images of their Airbnb villa, Villa Jasmim, with rooms currently costing 365 per night – although it’s unclear who paid for the trip. In the description of the building with yellow front, surrounded by palm trees, it says: “This large villa is completely private, has a car park with automatic gate, a swimming pool and a private garden and is fenced around and offers total privacy to its visitors. “It offers a really nice outdoor space with BBQ, recreation area and even a games room with pool table and table tennis.” 12 The mother of five is on a baby vacation with new fiancé Carl Woods Credit: Instagram 12 A beautiful pool is the centerpiece of the four-bed villa Credit: Air BnB 12 There are plenty of cozy corners to relax in Credit: Air BnB The glittering pool occupies a prominent place in the garden of the property, located in the Almancil area of ​​Portugal’s beautiful Algarve. Sun loungers and lounge sofas are the perfect place for the loving couple to relax, while the fresh, spacious rooms with original stone features provide more space for relaxation. There is a huge open kitchen equipped with all the appliances you could possibly need, but since this is a baby-making holiday the bedroom might be more interesting. Pictures show the master suite equipped with a double bed decorated with neutral covers with cozy gray and brown pillows on top. 12 The Airbnb path is located in the Almancil neighborhood in Portugal’s beautiful Algarve Credit: Air BnB 12 Inside there is a fresh open feel with original brickwork elements Credit: Air BnB There’s plenty of room for Katie’s glamorous outfits in the three-door wardrobes, while a large dressing table is perfect for getting ready. The four bathrooms offer fresh rooms with white tiles and free-standing bathtubs, perfect for a romantic evening in. The staff is on hand to freshen up the villa every week, depending on how long the couple stays. The pair returned from their maiden trip to Portugal less than two weeks ago, but decided to take on another sun-soaked trip, with Carl posting photos of the airport queues. 12 The owner claims that Villa Jasmim offers guests ‘total privacy’ Credit: Air BnB 12 The open kitchen is fully equipped with built-in appliances Credit: Air BnB Next to a photo of the busy airport, he wrote, “Passport control is going crazy.” Carl, 31, then gave fans a taste of their beautiful villa with a large pool, rows of lounge chairs, and a games room with a pool and snooker table. The couple enjoyed a romantic date night last night, with Carl sharing a clip of him enjoying some fizz. Katie, who was declared bankrupt in November 2019, also posted a photo of her enjoying a movie night with her boyfriend, writing, “Portugal night time movie.” 12 But since it’s a baby-making vacation, the couple may be more interested in the bedroom Credit: Air BnB 12 The villa has four sleeping areas Credit: Air BnB The car dealership also showed their delectable breakfast this morning – with a selection of fruit, yogurt, pancakes and eggs. The newly engaged couple shared holiday snaps two weeks ago when they flew to the southern European country. The couple stayed in a five-bedroom Portuguese villa for 300 a night, with a huge pool, Jacuzzi and BBQ. At the time, a source close to the star told us that Katie is "over the moon" about flying away – and that she hopes to get pregnant with baby number six. 12 There are also four brightly colored bathrooms Credit: Air BnB 12 It is the couple's second holiday in Portugal since the government's green list of travel countries was unveiled Credit: instagram They explained: "Katie is over the moon to get away for a vacation with Carl and get him all to herself – she feels stressed trying to conceive again. "She says it's a vacation to make babies and so she hopes that some relaxation in the sun will be good for them." Earlier this month, Katie told The Sunshe will turn to IVF to have two children with Carlas. She races to get pregnant so her terminally ill mother Amy can meet her grandchildren. The Sun Online has gone to Katie's representative for comment.







