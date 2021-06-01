Justin Fields three of the top five shirt sales





In a report on jersey sales in the NFL, a particular rookie quarterback had three of the five best-selling jerseys. Was it the best quarterback prospect in 2021 and No. 1 Trevor Lawrence? Maybe it was Trey Lance? What about Zach Wilson? No. It was Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields. It was a little odd to see Tim Tebow take number 1 and 2, but I think that shows how excited the Jags – and NFL fans across the country – are for Tim Tebow, or maybe people just see a joke . I lean towards the latter. While the NFL and Chicago Bears enjoy these jersey sales for financial reasons, it really shows that Bears fans are buying this kid before a single click has been played. From how it looks online, especially social media, this is the most excited Chicago for a player since Michael Jordan. Now I wasn’t alive then and neither was Twitter, but it really does seem like this city and fans across the country have been in a euphoric dream accompanied by a quarterback with a born star. Justin Fields has more to prove to the world if he wants recognition as the guy in Chicago, but based on all the information about this guy, it’s hard to disprove that he’ll be at least an average quarterback. Even the most critical of scouts ignore Chris Simm’s opinion on the matter, envision a successful career in Chicago for the Ohio State superstar. Another thought about shirt sales is that Justin Fields beat GOAT Tom Brady with the Super Bowl patch to signify his seventh Super Bowl win. To me, that’s a wild idea, and it really shows how excited the Chicago Bears are for this quarterback. For some of the younger Chicago Bears fans, this is the first quarterback they’ve seen with any real hype and fact to justify it. That is something special for a fan base. Finally, I want to point out the Tim Tebow thing one more time. Tim Tebow, a 33-year-old journeyman quarterback who became a minor league baseball player, turned tight, beating Justin Fields and the GOAT Tom Brady’s Super-Bowl-winning jersey. That’s enough evidence that I need to know that we live in a simulation.

