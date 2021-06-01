Kyle Jamieson named New Zealand ‘Cricketer of the Year’

New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson received the 2021 edition of the Players’ Cap on Monday. This award is given to the player who receives the maximum votes from the New Zealand players and support staff as their ‘Cricketer of the Year’. The inaugural Players’ Cap was taken home by former skipper Brendon McCullum in 2012, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won it three times, from 2015 to 2017, ESPNcricinfo reported. The all-rounder was presented with the award by wicket-keeper-batsman BJ Watling, who will retire from all forms of cricket after the UK tour.

“It has been a special 12 months to be part of this group and I want to thank everyone for making the team so easy to fit in,” said ESPNcricinfo.

“This is quite special and not at all something that I expected. There are some great guys who have won this before and being recognized by your peers is the ultimate,” said Jamieson.

“The wins are what I enjoy the most, that Bay Oval Test was a special going into day five, my first day five game, and just being part of that test win is what I appreciate most,” he added.

Jamieson would be seen in action the following Wednesday in the upcoming two-game test series against England. The first test is played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

After the test series of two matches, New Zealand will play in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) against India.