TENNIS AND BASEBALL: ND’s Babcock, Cal-Mums Martelle and Dollard earn sectional tennis titles; Notre Dame, Warsaw, Livonia, Avon, York are all getting baseball dubs on Monday. | Sport

CANANDAIGUA Three local players have earned Section V titles at the Class D tennis championships in Canandaigua on Saturday.
Notre Dames Zack Babcock won the singles title, while Cal-Mums Emerson Martelle and Matt Dollard won the doubles crown.
Babcock took first place in singles when he beat Pavilions Evan Sidhu 10-0 in the first round, Honeoyes Ethan Le 10-1 in the quarter-finals, Avoca / Prattsburgs Ryan Sanford 6-0, 6-3 in the semifinals and Alfred-Almonds Mike Roberts 6-0, 6-3 in the Final.
Martelle and Dollard, both seniors, defeated Cal-Mum teammates and freshmen Lorenzo Martelle and Garret Thompson 6-3, 6-4 in the final.
Emerson and Lorenzo Martelle are brothers.
In their first round, Emerson Martelle and Dollard defeated Oakfield-Alabamas Mason Cadieux and Randy McIntire 10-5 for their 10-7 win over Honeoyes Jacob Shaffer and Keaton Cooper in the quarter-finals. Their semifinal win over York’s William VanWyk and Tristan Tiede was 6.-3, 7-5 to advance to the final.
Ahead of Lorenzo Martelle and Thompson, they beat Fillmores Joe Derck and Ryan Ballard 10-1 in the first round before beating Naples’ number 3 seed Matthew Lincoln and Landon Gleichauf 10-8 in the quarter-finals. The Cal-Mum duo reached the final with the win over No. 2 seeded Andrew Ricupito and Notre Dame’s Isabelle Cooper 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 in the semifinals.
Ricupito and Cooper would fight back to third place.
This was a great day of tennis for Cal-Mum, said head coach Brian McQuillan. Since it was not a season last spring, these players have waited a long time to get a chance to play in the individual sections. It was a very special day for both of our doubles teams to reach the final against each other. They played a great final match and Emerson and Matt came out on top, which is a great way to finish as seniors. And for Lorenzo and Garret who finished second, they will no doubt be hungry to come back next season.
Emerson Martelle and Matt Dollar came in third as sophomores.
Ricupito and Cooper earned third place when the duo defeated Scios Weiner / Field 10-1, then Wheatland-Chilis Orloff / Gerhardt survived due to injury then turned around and beat Honeoyes Schafer / Cooper 10-7 to secure third place to set.
Byron Bergens Josh Swapceinski finished third in singles, beating Prattsburgs Ryan Stanford in the consolation final.
Livonia exploded for seven runs in the second inning when the Bulldogs got past Le Roy on Monday in LCAA DI-play.
Luke Stewart led the offense 2-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, while Jake Smith tripled and finished with three RBI’s. Alex Minnehan also drove in two runs and was 1-for-3.
Centerfielder Minnehan also highlighted Le Roy in the first inning deep to the right in the middle.
Second-year pitcher Conner Benitez was hit pretty hard, but got a good defense from Livonia when he achieved his fifth victory of the season and gave up six hits with four K’s and three walks.
Alex Benitez and Shawn Minnehan both threw scoreless innings. Le Roys Ty Strollo made some nice defensive plays at second base for the Knights.
Senior Clay Harris went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI’s while York improved to 7-4 in the season (6-1 in division) with the LCAA D-III win over Cal-Mum on Monday.
Senior David Cuozzo was 2-for-3 at home with three runs scored and two stolen bases.
The righthanded also went on to complete a game with 10 Ks.
Senior Brady Reilly was 2-for-3 while junior Greg Jaroszek was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Jack Browne’s two-run single broke the tie in the top of the ninth inning when visiting Avon won the extra inning.
Browne ended 2-for-4 with three RBI’s and two runs scored.
Later in the ninth, Xavier Rivera threw a three-run homerun for the Braves.
Evan Masten pitched the sixth inning as Avon gave up two runs on four basehits and walked while striking out seven.
Jake Jones earned the win with three innings without hits and eight Ks.
Connor Purdy was 3-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and one RBI while Patrick Klump went 2-for-3 with a solo homerun, three runs scored and two RBI’s while Warsaw passed Perry Monday.
Ty Joy was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI’s, while Eddie Stores was 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs scored for the Tigers.
Cam Petrie led Perry 1-for-1 with a double and walk.
NOTRE DAME 7, ALEXANDER 1
ND-pitcher Ryan Fitzpatrick threw another gem on Monday when the righthanded man threw 6 2/3 innings and gave up only one run on five hits with two walks and 14 Ks.
Fitzpatrick has a 1.16 ERA this season.
NDs offfense was led by Bryceton Berry and Sam Chmielowiec, who both had long triples and Vin DiRisio had a single and two RBI’s.
DiRisio also made a great defensive play in third place to end the game as the Irish improved to 11-3 in the season.
This win kicks off a great week of winning four consecutive games against teams with winning records, said ND coach Rick Rapone. We are making great progress as we enter the final week of the regular season.