Sports
SEA Games training bells get the government in order
MANILA, Philippines National athletes heading for the Southeast Asian Games can now participate in their respective bubble training under strict government supervision.
The Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Health, and the Games and Amusements Board have issued a joint administrative order, listing implementation guidelines on how athletes and their national sports associations should safely conduct a bubble-like environment for training.
The approval of JAO No. 2021-0001 was timely as sports facilities in Baguio City will be ready as soon as training begins in July, as will the training bubble of sports associations that decided to choose their own venues.
On the basis of the order signed by PSC Chairman William Ramirez, GAB Chairman Baham Mitra and DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III, contact and non-contact sports were given the go-ahead to train in areas placed under moderate and low risk community quarantine ratings .
Under the strict guidance of the PSC Medical Unit, athletes and bubble training personnel will be determined by the Sports Association and approved by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Paralympic Committee at the PSC.
The maximum number of people allowed to participate in the bubble is based on the risk assessment performed by the PSC together with the POC, PPC and the sports federations.
The JAO has also mandated the deployment of health and safety officers to continuously monitor the health status of all individuals within the training area, coordinating all plans and activities with the host local government unit and the regional Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Infectious Diseases. .
National team members under the age of 18 require written parental consent.
PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, Team Philippines’ Chief of Mission at the upcoming SEA Games in Vietnam, approved the ongoing preparations at Teachers Camp’s PSC facilities in Baguio City, where it will host athletes from boxing, karate, athletics, muaythai and possibly kickboxing.
The high-altitude facilities in Baguio include a newly built 175-bed dormitory recently handed over to the PSC by the Ministry of Works and Highways.
Fernandez said he plans to seek the advice and approval of the DOH and IATF about the possibility of using 50 percent of the 175 beds in the PSC dorm, as the athletes will all be vaccinated in July.
According to the DOH and IATF guidelines, only 30 percent of the bed capacity is allowed for occupancy.
A total of 626 Filipino athletes from 39 sports will see action during November 21-December. 2 Games in the city of Hanoi, where all participating athletes and coaches must be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition to the bubble training in Baguio, other SEAG-related sports have also created their own training bubbles.
Archery trained in Dumaguete City, fencing in Ormoc City, weightlifting in Cebu, Bohol and Zamboanga City, cycling in Tagaytay, sepak takraw and beach volleyball in Ilocos Norte, triathlon in Subic, table tennis in Taguig, canoe kayak / dragon boat in Tacloban and skateboarding in Cebu.
RELATED STORIES
National PH athletes are given vaccines prior to the Olympics, SEA Games
No vaccine, no entry policy enforced in Hanoi SEA Games
Read Next
Subscribe to MORE INFORMATION to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ titles, share 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, Please contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]