SEA Games training bells get the government in order

MANILA, Philippines National athletes heading for the Southeast Asian Games can now participate in their respective bubble training under strict government supervision.

The Philippine Sports Commission, the Department of Health, and the Games and Amusements Board have issued a joint administrative order, listing implementation guidelines on how athletes and their national sports associations should safely conduct a bubble-like environment for training.

The approval of JAO No. 2021-0001 was timely as sports facilities in Baguio City will be ready as soon as training begins in July, as will the training bubble of sports associations that decided to choose their own venues.

On the basis of the order signed by PSC Chairman William Ramirez, GAB Chairman Baham Mitra and DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III, contact and non-contact sports were given the go-ahead to train in areas placed under moderate and low risk community quarantine ratings .

Under the strict guidance of the PSC Medical Unit, athletes and bubble training personnel will be determined by the Sports Association and approved by the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Paralympic Committee at the PSC.

The maximum number of people allowed to participate in the bubble is based on the risk assessment performed by the PSC together with the POC, PPC and the sports federations.

The JAO has also mandated the deployment of health and safety officers to continuously monitor the health status of all individuals within the training area, coordinating all plans and activities with the host local government unit and the regional Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Infectious Diseases. .

National team members under the age of 18 require written parental consent.

PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, Team Philippines’ Chief of Mission at the upcoming SEA Games in Vietnam, approved the ongoing preparations at Teachers Camp’s PSC facilities in Baguio City, where it will host athletes from boxing, karate, athletics, muaythai and possibly kickboxing.

The high-altitude facilities in Baguio include a newly built 175-bed dormitory recently handed over to the PSC by the Ministry of Works and Highways.

Fernandez said he plans to seek the advice and approval of the DOH and IATF about the possibility of using 50 percent of the 175 beds in the PSC dorm, as the athletes will all be vaccinated in July.

According to the DOH and IATF guidelines, only 30 percent of the bed capacity is allowed for occupancy.

A total of 626 Filipino athletes from 39 sports will see action during November 21-December. 2 Games in the city of Hanoi, where all participating athletes and coaches must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition to the bubble training in Baguio, other SEAG-related sports have also created their own training bubbles.

Archery trained in Dumaguete City, fencing in Ormoc City, weightlifting in Cebu, Bohol and Zamboanga City, cycling in Tagaytay, sepak takraw and beach volleyball in Ilocos Norte, triathlon in Subic, table tennis in Taguig, canoe kayak / dragon boat in Tacloban and skateboarding in Cebu.

