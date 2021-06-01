Areas to be addressed for UGA baseball to return to the NCAA tournament in 2022

An excruciating 37 minutes dragged on for the UGA baseball team before the unveiling of the bracket was complete Monday afternoon at the NCAA tournament selection show on ESPN2.

Nine SEC teams have made it into the field with 64 teams. The Bulldogs weren’t one of them.

Amid the great disappointment felt at the Foley Field Dugout Club, where the team gathered to watch, the tournament’s selection committee said there was fuel for next season for a program that was the third team.

That’s exactly what we were talking about was never putting yourself in this position again, Coach Scott Stricklin said several hours later. If you put yourself in the hands of the committee, it is no longer up to you.

Stricklin and the Bulldogs rehearsed on Sunday and hoped to return to the field to prepare for a Regional, but will now turn the page to the 2022 season sooner than they wanted.

It was pretty cruel, he said. It was quite difficult to watch.

Next season’s roster will take shape with the MLB draft emerging from July 11-13 and changing through the transfer portal.

There will certainly be times in the coming days and weeks when the Bulldogs might wonder if things could have been different with another win instead of extra inning losses for Ole Miss (after leading 5-1 in the eighth), Georgia Tech (both of which won games in the in-state rivalry) and especially against Auburn, which went 10-20 in the SEC, but took two of the three in Athens.

On the other hand, the Bulldogs (31-25 and 13-17 in the SEC) won a run at No. 1 Vanderbilt and took a road victory at No. 1 in Arkansas.

Georgia was a top eight national seed in 2018 and 2019 and was on track last season when the season came to a halt.

Stricklin, who is entering his ninth season in Georgia next year, felt good about his team’s chances of coming in this time after beating another bubble team, LSU, in an opening game at the SEC tournament in Hoover, but lost 11-2 to Arkansas. and 4-0 for Ole Miss the next two games.

Georgia had to raise its pitching staff all season.

Two pitchers it counted on to play a prominent role when Garrett Brown and Will Childress were lost to Tommy John surgery in the fall. CJ Smiths’ season ended after just three appearances due to an arm injury that could end his baseball career and top pitcher Ryan Webb was shut down last week and underwent Tommy John surgery. That’s four of the top five pitchers entering the school year.

Jonathan Cannons’ season was postponed due to a fight with mono. The junior is the overall prospect of Baseball Americas No. 45 and will likely turn pro. Webb is also expected to go.

Brown and Childress should be healthy by 2022 to strengthen the pitching.

Georgia was forced to turn to several freshman pitchers this year who will also be counted as sophomores: Liam Sullivan, Luke Wagner and Jaden Woods.

I have a feeling that our pitching staff will be very strong, Stricklin said. Were going to be deep.

The Bulldogs will have to work on their control. Georgia was second most walks in the SEC at 4.6 per nine innings.

It’s a pretty big deal, said pitcher Max DeJong. It’s just something we have to work on. We have to smash the zone.

Throwing help could be on the way with Houston Countys Coleman Willis (# 144 overall prospect) and Northwest Florida State Colleges Dylan Ross (# 151) who could make post-draft decisions.

Two really big arms that we hope can help us, but we’ll just have to wait, Stricklin said.

Georgia may also have to wait for current players Connor and Cole Tate, Josh McAllister, Garrett Blaylock and Chaney Rogers, as well as bullpen-arm Jack Gowen. The extra year the NCAA qualifies as a result of the pandemic is still the extra wrinkle as players weigh whether to draw if they are selected in what will be a 20 round draw this year.

Georgia was ranked 10th in the SEC in the .270 batting average. Stricklin wants his team to reduce the number of strikeouts and bring the ball into play. Missouri alone had fewer than Georgias 57 homers among SEC teams.

Connor Tate was the only double digit Bulldog with 10.

Corey Collins had 8 freshmen and Stricklin believes he can nearly double that next season. Parks Harber has the potential to add even more power to the lineup following a wrist injury that may require surgery during a freshman season when he had 3 homers in 35 games. Stricklin also looks upside down at the plate in freshman catcher Fernando Gonzalez.

I’m just looking forward to those three freshmen growing up, Stricklin said. Then just wait and see who comes back. We could have a lot of guys back for us who played this year.

Georgia had a No. 13 schedule strength, but was No. 41 in the RPI.

Next year’s schedule includes a return to a series of three games with Georgia Tech, two games with Clemson and three with Georgia Southern.

The Bulldogs know all too well from the season that has just ended that each of those games can count.

Obviously, after the Bulldogs bent out of the SEC tournament, Cannon said it would have been nice to get another one.