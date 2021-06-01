Rutgers football adds 7th official visitor for opening weekend with top goals outside of the state

Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will host a slew of top targets this weekend, including a big, athletic defensive tackle that’s so nimble it’ll also carry the ball for his high school team. Jimmy Scott is a 6-3, 260 lb. junior out St. Francis (Hamburg, NY), with 20 Power Five offerings, including Rutgers, Boston College, Pitt, and West Virginia – programs considered the best. Scott also has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Arizona State, and Nebraska.

Scott is ranked as the No. 3 player in New York’s 2022 class and the nations No. 76 defensive tackle per 247Sports.com. Rutgers will get the first crack at the three-star and six other out-of-state stars who will visit the Hale Center on its opening weekend:

Addison Copeland III (6-2, 190) DB, Western New York Maritime Charter School (Buffalo, NY): Three-star rising senior WR Addison Copeland, who came out of Rutgers on Feb. 9 after receiving an offer from Notre Dame, and after six months of commitment, kept in touch with Tiquan Underwood and Bob Fraser and will visit Rutgers officially on the weekend of June 4. PSU, BC and South Carolina have been on offer since he left and the Gamecocks have a nudge. Still, Copeland was the sixth out-of-state recruit to confirm that he will be visiting opening weekend.

Jaiven Plummer (6-3, 195) DB, Episcopal (Alexandria, Va.): Plummer is a big defensive back, who is really athletic at 6-3 and attends the same high school as inbound transfer Patrice Rene, who brings a similar, though older and more developed build to Rutgers via UNC. Plummer is recruited by Fran Brown, coach of the defensive backs. Its 21 offerings include Rutgers, Cal, Duke, Vanderbilt, Boston College, UVA, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and others.

Oliver Bridges (6-2, 180) DB, Bullis (Potomac, Maryland): Bridges didn’t compete as a junior as his season ended due to COVID-19, but it’s another elite-frame DB with elite speed – already running in the 4.4-second 40-yard range – who can influence a Power Five defense with those tools.

Bridges showcased those elite gifts, as well as the ability to cover the field and run step-by-step with the fastest receivers in the region at the Baltimore Under Armor All-America Camp this month. Brown and Schiano have taken the lead with Bridges, who is a big angle but could grow into a security or linebacker in college.

Andre Roy (6-6, 305) OL, St. Frances (Baltimore, Maryland): Roy is a tall physically attacking lineman who had a strong spring season over the few games his team played. He was also a top performer at the Baltimore Under Armor All-America camp, where he turned out to be light on his feet despite his large body. Penn State, Boston College, and NC State are Rutger’s biggest obstacles to the developing stud.

DJ Allen (6-7, 230) DL, Leo (In.): Allen is a tall, athletic multisport athlete with good balance and feet, who has added over 30 pounds of lean body mass in the past two years. Rutgers is doing just as well with Allen as he is with any other player on this list. There’s nothing to be said about dedication, but Rutgers has developed a strong bond with Allen and his family over time. The up-and-coming senior is also a good basketball player whose high school team made it to the state finals in a basketball-rich state.

Omari Evans (6-0, 170) WR, shoemaker (Killeen, Texas): Evans is another multisport athlete who moonlight in the long jump and 100-meter dash (10.8 seconds per huld.com) during the athletic season. Otherwise, it’s a fast dynamic wide receiver that also plays quarterback, cornerback, and free safety all fall.

Evans will officially visit Vanderbilt on the weekend of June 19. Evans was the first player to announce an official visit to Rutgers. ScarletNation.com – After 15 months, recruits who are excluded from coach contact visits and travel to team facilities under NCAA rules (COVID-19).

With more and more people being vaccinated to combat COVID-19, the NCAA has resumed the recruiting engagement period on June 1, allowing schools like Rutgers to kick off the summer in full swing. The perfect timing, as June makes a string of commitments every year as players pass the Hale Center and the halls of other athletic buildings across the country (it’s been 19 months since the latter took place).

Rutgers is positioned to build on the momentum it secured during the recruiting deaths after sneaking into a slew of proactive mass underclassman visits in March 2020, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, however, it is back to work.

The Rutgers 2022 class ranks seventh in the country and third in the Big Ten – 12 players with residences covering Rutgers’s entire recruitment map, including five from New Jersey. Rutgers continues to recruit high school students entering the camp season despite current players returning in droves (the NCAAs are awarded a free year) and the transfer portal becomes the free market for college football.

