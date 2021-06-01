Sports
Rutgers football adds 7th official visitor for opening weekend with top goals outside of the state
Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will host a slew of top targets this weekend, including a big, athletic defensive tackle that’s so nimble it’ll also carry the ball for his high school team. Jimmy Scott is a 6-3, 260 lb. junior out St. Francis (Hamburg, NY), with 20 Power Five offerings, including Rutgers, Boston College, Pitt, and West Virginia – programs considered the best. Scott also has scholarship offers from Tennessee, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Arizona State, and Nebraska.
Scott is ranked as the No. 3 player in New York’s 2022 class and the nations No. 76 defensive tackle per 247Sports.com. Rutgers will get the first crack at the three-star and six other out-of-state stars who will visit the Hale Center on its opening weekend:
Addison Copeland III (6-2, 190) DB, Western New York Maritime Charter School (Buffalo, NY): Three-star rising senior WR Addison Copeland, who came out of Rutgers on Feb. 9 after receiving an offer from Notre Dame, and after six months of commitment, kept in touch with Tiquan Underwood and Bob Fraser and will visit Rutgers officially on the weekend of June 4. PSU, BC and South Carolina have been on offer since he left and the Gamecocks have a nudge. Still, Copeland was the sixth out-of-state recruit to confirm that he will be visiting opening weekend.
Jaiven Plummer (6-3, 195) DB, Episcopal (Alexandria, Va.): Plummer is a big defensive back, who is really athletic at 6-3 and attends the same high school as inbound transfer Patrice Rene, who brings a similar, though older and more developed build to Rutgers via UNC. Plummer is recruited by Fran Brown, coach of the defensive backs. Its 21 offerings include Rutgers, Cal, Duke, Vanderbilt, Boston College, UVA, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and others.
Oliver Bridges (6-2, 180) DB, Bullis (Potomac, Maryland): Bridges didn’t compete as a junior as his season ended due to COVID-19, but it’s another elite-frame DB with elite speed – already running in the 4.4-second 40-yard range – who can influence a Power Five defense with those tools.
Bridges showcased those elite gifts, as well as the ability to cover the field and run step-by-step with the fastest receivers in the region at the Baltimore Under Armor All-America Camp this month. Brown and Schiano have taken the lead with Bridges, who is a big angle but could grow into a security or linebacker in college.
Andre Roy (6-6, 305) OL, St. Frances (Baltimore, Maryland): Roy is a tall physically attacking lineman who had a strong spring season over the few games his team played. He was also a top performer at the Baltimore Under Armor All-America camp, where he turned out to be light on his feet despite his large body. Penn State, Boston College, and NC State are Rutger’s biggest obstacles to the developing stud.
DJ Allen (6-7, 230) DL, Leo (In.): Allen is a tall, athletic multisport athlete with good balance and feet, who has added over 30 pounds of lean body mass in the past two years. Rutgers is doing just as well with Allen as he is with any other player on this list. There’s nothing to be said about dedication, but Rutgers has developed a strong bond with Allen and his family over time. The up-and-coming senior is also a good basketball player whose high school team made it to the state finals in a basketball-rich state.
Omari Evans (6-0, 170) WR, shoemaker (Killeen, Texas): Evans is another multisport athlete who moonlight in the long jump and 100-meter dash (10.8 seconds per huld.com) during the athletic season. Otherwise, it’s a fast dynamic wide receiver that also plays quarterback, cornerback, and free safety all fall.
Evans will officially visit Vanderbilt on the weekend of June 19. Evans was the first player to announce an official visit to Rutgers. ScarletNation.com – After 15 months, recruits who are excluded from coach contact visits and travel to team facilities under NCAA rules (COVID-19).
With more and more people being vaccinated to combat COVID-19, the NCAA has resumed the recruiting engagement period on June 1, allowing schools like Rutgers to kick off the summer in full swing. The perfect timing, as June makes a string of commitments every year as players pass the Hale Center and the halls of other athletic buildings across the country (it’s been 19 months since the latter took place).
Rutgers is positioned to build on the momentum it secured during the recruiting deaths after sneaking into a slew of proactive mass underclassman visits in March 2020, ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week, however, it is back to work.
The Rutgers 2022 class ranks seventh in the country and third in the Big Ten – 12 players with residences covering Rutgers’s entire recruitment map, including five from New Jersey. Rutgers continues to recruit high school students entering the camp season despite current players returning in droves (the NCAAs are awarded a free year) and the transfer portal becomes the free market for college football.
Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Todderick Hunt can be reached at [email protected].
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]