Montclair High’s boys’ tennis advances to the NJSIAA Sectional Finals

BY ANDREW GARDA

[email protected]

It may have taken an extra year to get there, but the Montclair High Schools boys tennis team will have a chance to defend its 2019 NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 title.

Last week, the No. 2 seeded Mounties swept visiting No. 6 seed Kearny off the Mountainside tracks with a 5-0 win, taking every set and most games.

Now MHS will take the best Bergen Tech on the road on Tuesday, June 1, in a repeat of that 2019 race.

In 2019, the Mounties felt a bit belittled on their way to the competition, thinking they should have been named the best seed in the section. This year, with no seniors and a very young team, the Mounties are rightfully underdogs, but they know they can compete with the Knights when they play their best tennis.

Winning the 2021 title can’t make up for a lost 2020, but it could go a long way towards establishing this Mounties group as a team to be reckoned with.

Last year [before the season was canceled] I felt like we were the favorites, said head coach Guy Rabner. This year, I feel like I’m probably underdogs. [Bergen Tech is] achieved slightly more this year. They have a slightly better team than they had [in 2019]. So if we want to win, we have to play really well. Not that we can’t, but we have to be at the top of our games and, you know, really get through.

Montclair has gone through what was a bit of a rollercoaster a few times in the last year, with big wins over rival Montclair Kimberley Academy and West Essex paired with losses against Millburn, including in the Essex County and Newark Academy semifinals.

Like Newark Academy, Bergen Tech is a top-tier opponent, but Montclair is riding high after beating Kearny on May 27.

It started with a quick second singles match where junior Sol Cornejo made short work of his opponent with a pair of 6-0 sets. Noah Fishman and Elijah Ruderman’s first doubles and third freshman freshman Miles Lee also swept their opponents, and juniors Noah Pierre and Liam Rougebec’s second doubles dropped just one game in their 6-1, 6-0 win.

Only the first singles from Mounties had a fight on his hands as freshman Tylan Ozkuzey went back and forth with Kearnys Gonzalo Koo, especially in the second set, which ended with Ozkuzey winning 7-5 to the match 6-3, 7-5 to win. .

Montclair didn’t even play all of his starters due to injuries.

We’ve got some injuries, you know, and our first doubles weren’t playing today, Rabner said, referring to junior Nolan Ogden and Jaden Ruderman’s normal first doubles. They haven’t played for the past four or five days because they actually got hurt. Hopefully they can come back, and that will be a big boost for us at that point.

With a lot of rain in the forecast for Memorial Day weekend, Rabner told players to practice when they can, but if injured, to fend for themselves and get ready to throw their best game of the season on Tuesday.

Whatever the outcome, as none of the team members was a starter in 2019, every step forward in a tournament is good for not only building confidence this year, but also gaining experience for years to come.

As I said before, the important thing is that we got this experience, Rabner said. They learn and they are out there and they get good matches against good competition. That can only help us in the long run.

That doesn’t mean the Mounties only think about the long term.

They want to win for this year. I also want to win, Rabner said. You know, if we don’t, I’ll be disappointed, but I’m realistic and I know I’ll be back next year, and hopefully everyone will get better.

Rabner said how the team fares in the last win or loss will be a great barometer of how far it has come this year and how far it could go in 2022.

But first things first. The Mounties have the chance to repeat 2019 and want to make the most of it.

The children are having a good time. They bond very well with a band, and I think it’s been a fun season regardless of the outcome, Rabner said. We hope, of course, that we can win the states of the state again and defend our title. This year was an underdog and I feel like I have nothing to lose.