As Robert Morris drops the university’s unpopular decision for men’s and women’s hockey “regarding people’s families.” College Hockey

Those of us who have been associated with Atlantic Hockey over the years understand the differences in competitions with our peers.

The teams don’t have massive superpowers, but the hockey is pretty much everywhere in the sport. There is unparalleled equality, and the deep rivalry is tempered by an all for one, one for all mentality, gripped by the ongoing struggle for national respect.

That unit lives in the undertow of Atlantic Hockeys, which is why all eleven teams look for each other when they get into non-conference games. They all understand how people saw the conference as an island of misfit toys or a place for teams no one else wanted, but the more recent era shows constant growth at each of the affiliated institutions.

So that’s why anger and grief ran recently when Robert Morris University unexpectedly dropped both its men’s and women’s hockey programs. The announcement came out of nowhere and was part of a release that further highlighted the university’s strategic initiatives, but it marked the end of hockey programs widely regarded as rising stars for both men and women. Two decades of progress and growth were reduced to rubble, and a tradition of excellence simply disappeared at the snap of a finger.

It’s a cruel irony as RMU fought to take over its cornerstone status in both Atlantic Hockey and College Hockey America’s women’s leagues. The men joined the AHA with Niagara as the CHA imploded, but they soon established a tradition of success with seven consecutive .500 or better seasons. They infamously won the 2014 Atlantic Hockey postseason championship after starting the season in last place, and their gun-blazing second half was ranked as one of the best memories in conference history. It kick-started a run of six consecutive trips to the Atlantic Hockey semi-finals, which also included two regular season championships.

The Colonials’ men won 20 games in three consecutive seasons, but they beat a litany of star-studded programs in non-conferences. Using their central Pennsylvania location to play and beat teams from both the East and West, they laid a path with victories over Penn State, Michigan State, Ohio State, Dartmouth and Quinnipiac. They additionally hosted a four-team holiday tournament at the PPG Paints Arena, a bracket they won three times on separate occasions, while serving as the host setting for two separate Frozen Fours, including the most recent championship last April.

We had a great relationship with the Pittsburgh Penguins, said RMU gentlemen coach Derek Schooley. We have a business partnership with the Penguins and we played games in their practice facility. It’s going to be a challenge because of the support we got from the Penguins and the great collaboration we had with (them). Not everyone got the support of the NHL team like us. They were excellent to us.

That success shifted the perspective of the admission-based addition of athletics in the mid-2000s. Schooley was the only head coach to ever know the program after taking the position a year before the team hit the ice during the 2004-2005 season. accepted. He built the team from scratch and spent a year recruiting a squad that had no affiliation with the less established on-campus club team, and RMU entered its first season with a new program joining the CHA after Findlays’ decision to drop hockey.

The subsequent implosion of the league resulted in the shift to Atlantic Hockey, and Robert Morris immediately found himself in a position to challenge his new league existing bloc. The Colonials had their own building, which was a rarity at the time given a lot of the teams playing in underfunded municipal buildings, and their home ice performance challenged the Air Force blockade and RIT.

That’s what makes this decision so mercury. The head coach was essential to its success, and dozens of former settlers skated between the professional ranks in both North America and Europe. The arena was in need of a revamp, but RMU owned the Island Sports Center and recently completed a $ 50 million basketball arena at the UPMC Events Center in 2019, a year before the rest of the Northeast Conference’s colonial athletics programs moved to the Horizon League moved.

Our building was fine for what we accomplished, Schooley said. We have very nice changing rooms and a nice players lounge. Is it the Taj Mahal? No, but it was a beautiful building. We had a good crowd. The fans were on top of you. We weren’t playing for fans this year, but we would have a really good team.

The building has not affected our product. We won the West Division in Atlantic Hockey, and the women won the [CHA] playoff championship [this season]. I had a coach who told me they thought we would be in the top two or three teams in the league next year.

There is virtually no point in dropping hockey when both the men and women are soaring. RMU routinely swirled into the ever-present realignment conversation, at least anecdotally, feeling miles away from the looming decisions that eventually swallowed Findlay, Iona, Fairfield, and Wayne State. The team didn’t have the same geographic issues that the Alaska or Alabama Huntsville schools faced on their recent rounds battling contraction, and their overall location, presence, and culture as a top team in both genders made it feel like a heartbeat away . from jumping to the CCHA or ECAC or any other productive conference.

And it is worth noting the historical success of the women’s program. RMU also held multiple seasons with 20 wins over the past five years, winning three consecutive CHA championships for the regular season ahead of the 2019-20 season. Colonials women’s coach Paul Colontino finished under .500 just once in his tenure, recording wins from more powerful national brands. A handful of former players turned pro to play in both the CWHL and the NWHL, and goalkeeper Brianne McLaughlin won two silver medals with the United States in 2010 and 2014. Last year marked the third CHA tournament championship and second trip to the United States. NCAA tournament for that program.

It all fueled the belief that RMU was a very healthy program. A conversation about contraction at Atlantic Hockey has taken place among the fans and analysts, but the Colonials never lived in that conversation. They simply did not have the economic hardship facing Alaska Anchorage, which is still fighting to save its schedule for the upcoming season, or Alabama Huntsville, which has suspended its team for losing its membership of the league and joining the league several times. spotlights of the shrinkage has stared. RMU had substantial community support in a large hockey market, and the built-in rivalry with Penn State and its AHA brethren created an extraordinarily competitive culture.

But now good people are going to lose their jobs and student athletes are losing the opportunity to play the sport they love. Both Schooley and Colontino each had to deliver the terrible news to their respective teams, players who put their trust in the school to get behind them, just as they have done in representing the institution. It’s a painful pill to swallow.

We were up front and fair with the players, and we said we were working on a number of things to keep the program alive, Schooley said. But they have to do what they have to do for themselves. They have to take care of themselves.

The players are just as in shock as [the coaches]. I spoke to someone who thought they would be told they thought they needed to be vaccinated [to play next season], or there would be a new COVID protocol or something. Nobody saw this coming. The women’s team even thought they were getting a taste of their CHA championship rings.

The removal of the women’s team is actually more devastating to the college hockey landscape as the CHA now drops to five teams. The NCAA tournament threshold for an auto-bid is six, and while adding a new team is always an option, simply adding just to keep numbers may not always be the best option if the added team can’t compete on a similar level as what RMU has established. .

There is, of course, hope for the future, and both petitions and fundraising are moving into high gear to save the RMU programs. There is simply no way of knowing what will happen in the coming months or if that is even a possibility.

Two solid programs have gone, and that’s just not good for college hockey. Everyone involved both inside and out left with one simple question: why?

Nothing seems to make sense and the administration has been irresponsibly silent since the issue of a tone-deaf press release. The coaches, players, history, alumni and tradition deserved better, and that in itself is just sad.

I’ve gotten tons of texts and calls, Schooley said, holding back tears. The reality is I’ve been here since 2003. I have been here for almost 18 years and it is the only house my children have known. It affected 55 student athletes and seven staff, but it affected people’s families. This is the only place we knew as a family so it’s challenging.

This was a chore to be here from the start and you start to get emotional because it’s hard. I do not wish this a student athlete, staff member, coach. You experience hard games and difficult things that you have to deal with as a coach and in your personal or professional life, but this is a combination of everything. It is difficult.