Paisley para table tennis star Martin Perry ready for a huge chance at the Paralympic Games

Paisley para table tennis star Martin Perry is sure to be crying by the end of the week.
He just hopes it will be tears of joy as he chases his dream of becoming a bona fide Paralympian.
The talented player flew to Slovenia yesterday to compete in the World Qualifying Tournament in Lasko, his last chance to make it to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo after missing automatic qualifying.
Competing in men’s class 6, hell is going to the table after not playing a tournament in over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He is determined to shake off his table rust and seal a debut Paralympic performance in Tokyo that he admits would mean a lot to him.
If I cross the border and I can call myself a Paralympian, that’s it, Perry told Express Sport.
I’ve been so lucky with the amount of support I’ve had on and off the table from people I’ve known all my life and from people I’ve never met and maybe never met, and it would be such an honor to pay that back by going to the Paralympics.
I have to perform, so there is pressure, but it is really exciting.
I’ll cry on Saturday because winning or losing is going to mean so much to me. Hopefully they are happy tears!
I’m super excited to be competing again because that’s what we all love to do regardless of whether it takes you to a Paralympic Games or not.
We haven’t competed for almost a year and a half, so you’re a bit unsure of where your level is, because your best gauge is the competition.
But we’ve had such a great preparation and I feel like a much better player than I was 12 months ago.
Hopefully I can just go out and perform and do my best.
I feel that if I play like I have in the build-up, I have a great chance at that.
Perry, 27, is used to taking gold medals, having won several victories across Europe before Covid-19 shut down much of the sports world.
This time it is a dream qualifier at stake, with the high stakes tournament starting on Thursday and ending on Saturday.
This is the first time that a Para table tennis qualifier has been held for a Paralympic Games, and with only one seat per class, Perry knows he just has to perform this week to make his dream come true.
Perry said: If you’re in a regular match, although you always want to win, you can have a target.
You look at the strength of the field and say: well I’m aiming for a semi-final and a medal or I really see my chances and think I can win.
That is not relevant for this tournament. The winner gets to go to the Paralympic Games, so that simplifies everything.
I am very excited to see what this game is going to hold as it is completely different from any other game.
It’s not a big championship, but it means so much, if not more, because it takes you to the Paralympics.
