Lightning would face a known foe in the Stanley Cup semi-finals

RALEIGH, NC This season’s restructured playoff format, with teams re-entering the Stanley Cup semi-finals, created a lot of uncertainty as to who teams will face.
But after several first-round disruptions, the matchups become more apparent.
When the Lightning emerges from their second round Central Division match with the Carolina Hurricanes, they will face off against a known foe in the half cup.
Rather than a traditionally placed bracket format, the final four teams are reseeded based on regular season points.
Therefore, the winner of the Lightning-Hurricanes series will be locked in the No. 2 seed and will face the winner of the East Division series between the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins.
The Lightning defeated both teams on their way to last year’s Stanley Cup title in the bubble, beating the Bruins in the second round in five games and sending the Islanders to the Eastern Conference final in six games. Tampa Bay then defeated the Dallas Stars in six games to win the Stanley Cup.
Since this year’s division reshuffle only planned division opponents in the regular season, the Lightning didn’t play against Bruins of Islanders this season.
The Islanders tied their best-of-seven streak with the Bruins at 1-1 with a 4-3 sudden death overtime win in Game 2 Monday night.
First round wins by the Winnipeg Jets (63 points) and Montreal Canadiens (59 points) in the North Division, as well as first round wins of the East Division by the Bruins (73 points) and Islanders (71 points) a messy playoff photo.
The winner of the second round between the West Division teams Colorado and Vegas will be the best driver in the semifinals. Both teams had 82 points in the regular season.
Carolina finished with 80 points, and the Lightning finished the regular season with 75 points, placing the winner of that series in the second seed, regardless of the outcome.
After winning the Sundays Series opener in Raleigh, the Lightning take a 1-0 series lead to Tonight’s Game 2 at PNC Arena. The series moves to Amalie Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Thursdays and Saturdays respectively.
