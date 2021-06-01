ICC announces batches of 100% cricket future leaders





ICC Announces 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program Batches | Photo credit: PTI Forty women from 29 ICC member countries have been selected to be mentored as part of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders program designed to support emerging female talent in cricket. Part of the ICC’s long-term commitment to accelerate the growth of women’s and women’s cricket, the program received an overwhelming response from over 300 applicants from 45 different countries. The initial intake will be split into two batches and the program, which is designed to address the low percentage of women in leadership positions in global cricket and build a pipeline of new female leaders in cricket, will start this month. go with batch one. Mentor Mentee Country / organization 1 Greg Barclay (board and board) Nadia Gruny USA 2 Wasim Khan (Management) Joanna Taylor ICC 3 Andrea Nelson (Senior Management / Events) Fizza Abid Pakistan 4 Steve Elworthy (Board and board) Tracey Pitt Bermuda 5 Michelle Enright (Commercial and business of cricket) Ewa Ostaszewska Ireland 6 Hilton Moreeng (Coaching) Helmien Rambaldo The Netherlands 7 Claire Polosak (Match Officers) Vijeylaxmi Narasimhan India 8 Sana Mir (Player growth) Benafsha Hashimi Afghanistan 9 Divya Gokulnath Commercial and general leadership) Anna Shaw England 10 Anthony Everard (Fan Involvement) Vaishali Jesrani Oman 11 Sharda ugra (Media and Journalism) Roberta Morretti Brazil 12 Ian Bishop (To broadcast) Xolile Mabuza S. Africa 13 Dhiraj malhotra (Game development and event operations) Caitlin Spencer Australia 14 Christina Matthews (Development) Iriho Veronique Rwanda 15 Gemma Davies (Digital communication) The Williams woman West Indies 16 Jodie Hawkins (Leadership / Senior Management) Mariamma Hyder Kuwait 17 Lisa Keightley (Coaching) Naome Kayondo Bagenda Uganda 18 Carts Rogers (Digital Partnerships and Fan Engagement) Nicole Dunn N. Zeeland 19 Will Glenwright (Development) Rosy Ryan Scotland 20 Chris Tetley (Events and development) Charilitah Wambui Kenya Batch 2 starts in November 2021: 1 Sangar Room Afghanistan 2 Joan Norton Australia 3 Lucy Pringle England 4 Stephanie Frohnmayer Germany 5 Tammy Chu HKG 6 Laura Pauw ICC 7 Harini Rana India 8 Niamh O’Shea Ireland 9 Nicky Britten New Zealand 10 IJeoma Azubuike Nigeria 11 Marina Iqbal Pakistan 12 Margaret Sibona Papua New Guinea 13 Samantha Hickman Peru 14 Shivani Mishra Qatar 15 Stella Siale Vaea-Tangitau Samoa 16 Abbi Aitken Scotland 17 Karen Smithies South Africa 18 Michell Pereira Sri Lanka 19 Amanda Reifer W. Indies 20 Mary-Anne Musonda Zimbabwe Commenting on the announcement, Claire Furlong General Manager, Marketing and Communications said: “The response from the global cricket community and all of our board members has been fantastic. We have received an overwhelming number of applications from 45 countries in all five ICC regions. The first two batches reflect the diversity of our regions and their areas of focus, and all have received excellent recommendations from their respective Member Councils. The next six months will be incredibly exciting and we look forward to a productive learning experience for our students. “I would like to thank all applicants for their interest in the program, which shows that there is a clear need for more support for our future female leaders and for our mentors who have been so willing to give their time and support.” About 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program The application is open to all female future Cricket leaders to apply and will be matched with a mentor to support their developmental growth. A mentor’s role is to unlock their mentee’s potential and help them be their best. This can be a confidential sounding board, offering advice, guidance and connections to achieve their potential. The philosophy of the 100% Cricket – Future Leaders program is to lead the participant, with the ICC acting in support of matching the mentees with appropriate mentors and providing guidelines and evaluation frameworks for the participants and opportunities to network and to communicate. The program lasts six months and includes a kick-off workshop with Belinda Clark, followed by monthly check-ins and a three-month evaluation with the mentees and mentors to agree on the frequency and method of communication. SELECTION PROCESS All applications for mentee were reviewed by a selection panel consisting of the ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications – Claire Furlong, Mentor Guide and former Australian Captain Belinda Clark AO, ICC General Manager Development, Will Glenwright, and Competition Manager – Cricket, Birmingham 2022 – Commonwealth Games Holly Colvin.







