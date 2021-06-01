Sports
ICC announces batches of 100% cricket future leaders
ICC Announces 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program Batches | Photo credit: PTI
Forty women from 29 ICC member countries have been selected to be mentored as part of the ICC 100% Cricket Future Leaders program designed to support emerging female talent in cricket. Part of the ICC’s long-term commitment to accelerate the growth of women’s and women’s cricket, the program received an overwhelming response from over 300 applicants from 45 different countries.
The initial intake will be split into two batches and the program, which is designed to address the low percentage of women in leadership positions in global cricket and build a pipeline of new female leaders in cricket, will start this month. go with batch one.
Mentor
Mentee
Country / organization
1
Greg Barclay (board and board)
Nadia Gruny
USA
2
Wasim Khan
(Management)
Joanna Taylor
ICC
3
Andrea Nelson
(Senior Management / Events)
Fizza Abid
Pakistan
4
Steve Elworthy
(Board and board)
Tracey Pitt
Bermuda
5
Michelle Enright
(Commercial and business of cricket)
Ewa Ostaszewska
Ireland
6
Hilton Moreeng
(Coaching)
Helmien Rambaldo
The Netherlands
7
Claire Polosak
(Match Officers)
Vijeylaxmi Narasimhan
India
8
Sana Mir
(Player growth)
Benafsha Hashimi
Afghanistan
9
Divya Gokulnath
Commercial and general leadership)
Anna Shaw
England
10
Anthony Everard
(Fan Involvement)
Vaishali Jesrani
Oman
11
Sharda ugra
(Media and Journalism)
Roberta Morretti
Brazil
12
Ian Bishop
(To broadcast)
Xolile Mabuza
S. Africa
13
Dhiraj malhotra
(Game development and event operations)
Caitlin Spencer
Australia
14
Christina Matthews
(Development)
Iriho Veronique
Rwanda
15
Gemma Davies
(Digital communication)
The Williams woman
West Indies
16
Jodie Hawkins
(Leadership / Senior Management)
Mariamma Hyder
Kuwait
17
Lisa Keightley
(Coaching)
Naome Kayondo Bagenda
Uganda
18
Carts Rogers
(Digital Partnerships and Fan Engagement)
Nicole Dunn
N. Zeeland
19
Will Glenwright
(Development)
Rosy Ryan
Scotland
20
Chris Tetley
(Events and development)
Charilitah Wambui
Kenya
Batch 2 starts in November 2021:
1
Sangar Room
Afghanistan
2
Joan Norton
Australia
3
Lucy Pringle
England
4
Stephanie Frohnmayer
Germany
5
Tammy Chu
HKG
6
Laura Pauw
ICC
7
Harini Rana
India
8
Niamh O’Shea
Ireland
9
Nicky Britten
New Zealand
10
IJeoma Azubuike
Nigeria
11
Marina Iqbal
Pakistan
12
Margaret Sibona
Papua New Guinea
13
Samantha Hickman
Peru
14
Shivani Mishra
Qatar
15
Stella Siale Vaea-Tangitau
Samoa
16
Abbi Aitken
Scotland
17
Karen Smithies
South Africa
18
Michell Pereira
Sri Lanka
19
Amanda Reifer
W. Indies
20
Mary-Anne Musonda
Zimbabwe
Commenting on the announcement, Claire Furlong General Manager, Marketing and Communications said: “The response from the global cricket community and all of our board members has been fantastic. We have received an overwhelming number of applications from 45 countries in all five ICC regions. The first two batches reflect the diversity of our regions and their areas of focus, and all have received excellent recommendations from their respective Member Councils. The next six months will be incredibly exciting and we look forward to a productive learning experience for our students.
“I would like to thank all applicants for their interest in the program, which shows that there is a clear need for more support for our future female leaders and for our mentors who have been so willing to give their time and support.”
About 100% Cricket Future Leaders Program
The application is open to all female future Cricket leaders to apply and will be matched with a mentor to support their developmental growth.
A mentor’s role is to unlock their mentee’s potential and help them be their best. This can be a confidential sounding board, offering advice, guidance and connections to achieve their potential.
The philosophy of the 100% Cricket – Future Leaders program is to lead the participant, with the ICC acting in support of matching the mentees with appropriate mentors and providing guidelines and evaluation frameworks for the participants and opportunities to network and to communicate.
The program lasts six months and includes a kick-off workshop with Belinda Clark, followed by monthly check-ins and a three-month evaluation with the mentees and mentors to agree on the frequency and method of communication.
SELECTION PROCESS
All applications for mentee were reviewed by a selection panel consisting of the ICC General Manager – Marketing and Communications – Claire Furlong, Mentor Guide and former Australian Captain Belinda Clark AO, ICC General Manager Development, Will Glenwright, and Competition Manager – Cricket, Birmingham 2022 – Commonwealth Games Holly Colvin.
