Louisville Football Transfers Movie Review

The Louisville soccer team is undergoing the same kind of roster turnover that a large number of college teams are dealing with right now. With a handful of new additions to the roster and more to come, I thought it would be a good time to recap the additions and dive into what they bring to the team.

I cut two plays of each player that I felt showed their skills and how they would fit for Louisville. It is my understanding that UofL will be adding more players via transfer this summer, so keep a close eye on them so we can get a good look at the guys who are likely to be on the field this season.

QWYNNTERRIO COLE – DEFENSIVE BACK

Louisville needed some veteran knowledge at Safety and they have a guy in Cole who can do whatever they need to from the Strong Safety position. Cole is a former cornerback who made the switch to Safety and did a really good job learning the position. Its ability to cover tight ends and other internal receivers will be of great help to the defense. His tackling in space is a bit of a bull’s eye for me, but he can tackle clearly as he took a lot of snaps for Alcorn State over the years. While I think Lovie Jenkins will be the starter this fall, Cole gives UofL the kind of depth they need

This piece is great because Cole makes a great interception, but how he makes the game is what strikes me. This is the game’s first defensive snap, so Cole is well aware of the situation. He gets into his back pedal at the snap, but you can tell he stops when the Quarterback stops. He knows this isn’t going to be a low point, as the Quarterback is trying to throw off what is essentially a three-step drop. So he stops his reverse pedal and identifies the route which is a double movement designed to open right in front of Cole. Then he gets to the point where the ball should be instead of just closing the receiver.

Cole shows off his man-reporting skills here. His feet never stop moving in a stretch I’ve watched and it helps him here when he collides with the receiver and gets right into his hip pocket. He then runs with the receiver in a track position until he meets them in the deep playing protections. After that, it’s just that he plays a play. Louisville has not had a single player in recent years who has been able to pay the offense for a foul. Cole has a knack for finding the ball and this game is a good example of that. He also had a few interceptions of deflection where he was just being aggressive and running for the ball.

JACQUES TURNER – DEFENSIVE LINE

UofL announced early on that they were not happy with their depth at Defensive Tackle and that they wanted to add some help through the transfer portal. They got a good one in Turner who knows Derek Nicholson from his time at Southern Miss. Turner has played Defensive End in the past, but he’s added weight to get to 289 pounds, which should fit him well as a tackle in Bryan Brown’s scheme.

I really liked this piece from Turner at Right End. He sees this game so well and makes a very simple move to beat the block on the edge and cut the path for the runner. The rest of the defensive front makes the game, but Turner shows a level of speed here that Louisville has missed in defense. With his added size, it will be interesting to see if he can maintain this kind of speed to play in the midst of Louisvilles’ defense.

Versatility is the name of the game on defense and Turner should give Louisville another option on third downs as a pass rusher. Louisville tends to keep some of their larger linemen on the field in short or medium situations and Turner could allow them to do that while having a guy on the field who can bend the edge a bit. Turner doesn’t have a wide variety of pass-rush moves in the small amount of film I could find about him, but he’s conclusive, showing different ways to get behind the Quarterback.

LUKE MCCAFFREY – QUARTERLY

Louisville watched a handful of transfer quarterbacks and had mixed results. They missed a few, but they also passed some guys on for some reason. When McCaffrey hit the portal, the staff made short work of it and landed him quite quickly. McCaffrey has a big advantage, but he was insanely inconsistent in Nebraska. However, when you look at Nebraskas games, it’s fair to say their offense made it difficult for the passing game as a whole.

My theory is that Louisville will expand the passing game this year and use short passes much more often than in the first two years. This pass strikes me because McCaffery makes this throw from the far hash and throws the ball in a spot where his receiver can catch the ball, even if the corner somehow got into position to play a game. to make. I don’t like to label plays when NFL fills in the blank, but this is the type of throw shown to show arm strength. Being able to place this throw on a line like this bodes well for being able to make the throws that Louisville will demand from McCaffery.

This exact game is why I think McCaffrey could see the field this year and probably give him a chance to be the starter in the second year. Louisville is running this stretch and Lukes’ speed is evident as he hits the spot on this run. I think he’s an option this season if Louisville wants to protect Malik Cunningham or just add a wrinkle to the attack. Next season, Louisville will likely have wide open competition at Quarterback, with McCaffrey ahead of Evan Conley as a runner.

SHAI WERTS – WIDE RECEIVER

The goal of adding more experience to the roster became clear when Lousiville added Werts as a wide receiver. UofL has a number of experienced recipients, but most of them haven’t taken many snaps in their respective careers so far. Werts has four years of experience as a starter at Quarterback and has a complete off-season to learn to play receiver. His speed in the open field and his ability to make people miss should help him get on the field early and often.

I’m going to say that I think Louisville is okay after losing Tutu Atwell. But they are very young outside of Braden Smith, and they needed someone who could come in that they knew could handle anything that comes with college football. Although Werts has no experience as a receiver, it is clear that he knows how to play with the ball in his hands in space. He shows off good speed in this game, but I also like how he cornered himself when the defenders start to approach him. Some guys would try to dodge the defender to his right, but he subtly cuts in knowing he can outrun the corner. I also absolutely love the fact that he covers the ball towards the end of the game.

This is where I think Werts can really influence the Louisville attack. Javian Hawkins is the only player in recent memory for UofL who could play such a game. They had speed in the open field, but not many guys who could miss you. Braden Smith hasn’t shown that capability either, so Werts could be a better option on the running plays Louisville likes to use from the slot. Just being able to get a few extra yards because you let a guy miss a square shot at you and get a cursory hit instead would be nice to watch.

KENDRICK DUNCAN – SAFETY

Louisville lost both protections from last year’s defense, but they were upgraded when Kendrick Duncan chose to join the team. Louisville struggled with the Free Safety position with Khane pass and Isaiah Hayes with limitations that sometimes came to light. Duncan should have no problems playing the position as designed by Bryan Brown. Duncan has a great size that helps him run, but he’s also tall and athletic in coverage.

It’s a little hard to see in this clip, but what Kendrick Duncan is doing here is so great to see a player who will start in Louisvilles’ defense. This is a quick, lean post from a short drop through the Quarterback. Duncan sits by the snap and just reads the Quarterback. He doesn’t even move until he sees the ball come out. Then he makes a really nice catch for a guy who is 6-3 / 225.

These two plays give a good idea of ​​why Duncan is a complete player. He can play deep safety and play the ball like we saw in the first clip, but these two plays show he can get into run support and make open field tackles. Darrynton Evans was a 3rd round NFL draft pick and Duncan tosses him like a rag doll on the first piece and stops him dead in his tracks on the second.

BRYAN HUDSON – ATTACKING LINE

I haven’t cut plays for Hudson because he’s an offensive lineman and nobody wants to see that. But Hudson’s value to the team will be its versatility. He can play all three internal positions and I think he will hold his own if he was needed on any of the tackle points.

The other aspect of bringing in a Hudsons-level player is that he will push the guys ahead of him. I’ve talked a lot about the need for competition since Scott Satterfield took over and we’ve seen why we’ve seen so few guys play on the offensive line over the past two years. Hudson and a handful of young guys will be pushing the starters this summer and throughout the season. Hudson could also replace one of the starters before the season starts.