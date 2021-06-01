Thomson appointed to SEC All-Newcomer Team

Connor Thomson

Returning freshman tennis for men from South Carolinawas named to the SEC All-Newcomer Team, a new recognition for second-year players who broke off their season last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thomson was one of six players named on the team after rising to the top 25 in both singles and doubles.

The native of Glasgow, Scotland, finished his second season at 18-14 in singles and 22-13 in doubles. Thomson opened the season playing in third place in singles, then climbed to second place mid-campaign as his national rankings rose from No. 29 in late March to No. 22 en route to the NCAA tournament. He went 8-3 in SEC action, leading the team with five wins over the season, including three of the team’s seven SEC wins.

In doubles Thomson worked with Daniel Rodrigues to form the number 13 duo in the country behind a record of 22-13 with a 15-8 mark in the number 1 spot in the line-up. They went 11-7 against ranked opponents, getting as high as No. 11 late in the season.

The Gamecocks finished the season at number 13 in the country, the best final ranking on the program since they came in at number 5 at the end of the 1988-89 campaign. South Carolina advanced to the NCAA Championships Round of 16 for the first time since the 2005 event.

2021 Men’s Tennis SEC All-Newcomer Team