Crickets World Cup T20 remains in limbo as eight ICC events have been agreed for cycle 2023-31

Despite strong sentiment to move the T20 World Cup out of India, the board of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has turned against the mighty Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has postponed its international event status for crickets to leave in doubt.

The delayed T20 World Cup, originally intended to be held in Australia late last year, dominated a crucial board meeting on Tuesday with the event less than five months away.

Much of the three-hour meeting focused on the pressing issue, including heated discussions, according to board sources. Given the significant weight of the BCCIs and the desire to keep the lucrative T20 World Cup, it was not surprising that the board allowed them an extension to the end of the month before making a call.

India has become the epicenter of the Covid-19 crisis, which led to the Indian Premier League (IPL) richest cricket tournament being postponed last month.

The ICC board had previously decided, according to sources, that if the situation had not improved in India in April, the T20 World Cup would be played in the UAE, but the BCCI has continued to block it successfully.

Some board members feel that a decision should have already been taken. We are still in the dark and it is disappointing that a decision can already be made. It’s not right, a board member told me.

It’s hard to imagine that the situation in India could improve so much in less than a month. It was an intense debate and people had different opinions.

With the Covid-19 situation in India, making a decision would have been easy, but that’s not the case.

With the UAE IPL moving to just before the T20 World Cup in September and October, it remains questionable whether the ground in the Emirates can handle consecutive major events.

Oman could be an option to host the early stages of the World Cup if necessary, according to sources. The prosperous Golf Nation has grown on and off the field into an emerging cricket country.

After heated discussions over the T20 World Cup, other matters were seemingly straightforward, with the board agreeing on the previously controversial 2023-31 cycle of events.

The board has been philosophically divided for some time on the number of ICC events to be played in the next cycle of 2023-31, the main issue that dominated last year’s controversial election of the president.

Eight events, twice previously passed by the board and favored by ICC management, were agreed on Tuesday in an apparent turnaround of the BCCI and other major nations England and Australia that had once preferred six events to gain more space. to create. in the calendar.

As I reported last week, the 50-over World Cups after 2023, the ICCs marquee event, has increased to 14 teams in a draft submitted by Cricket Ireland.

At the 2027 and 2031 World Cups, 14 teams will be divided into two groups, followed by a Super Six stage in the same way as the 2003 edition. Currently the World Cup has only 10 teams, meaning Full Members Zimbabwe and Ireland will participate. missed the 2019 tournament.

The eight-year T20 World Cups will consist of 20 teams divided into four groups, while an eight-team Champions Trophy will be played in 2025 and 2029.

Crickets’ bid to participate in the Olympics was not discussed despite the recent momentum on the matter.