Four-star defender comes to visit when the dead period comes to an end





June 1, 2021 should feel almost like Christmas morning for college football coaches across the country. That’s because it’s the day when the recruiting death period, which stretched to March 2020, comes to an end. For example, coaches are free to receive recruits for official campus visits. And on the first day prospects could check out potential schools, an impact advocate was in Lubbock to watch the Texas Tech football program. According to his Twitter account, Texarkana was on campus outside of LB Derrick Brown on Tuesday to check out the Red Raiders’ facilities and find out what Lubbock has in store. This is a potentially huge development for Matt Wells and his staff. The 6-foot-4,210-pounder is rated by 247Sports as the No. 20 edge rusher in the 2022 class and the No. 64 player in Texas. In addition to Texas Tech, the four-star recruit composite has offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Baylor, Florida State, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Penn State, TCU, and several other schools, among others. Last season, Brown collected 67 tackles (20 for loss) and six sacks. And should he come to Texas Tech, he might be able to impress right away. Keep in mind that after this season Tech will lose a good number of linebackers, including middle LB Colin Schooler and outside LB’s Riko Jeffers, Jacob Morgenstern and Brandon Randle. Finding suitable replacements for those prolific players will thus be one of the biggest challenges of this recruitment cycle. Of course, we can expect Tech to fully explore the transfer market on linebacker in the next low season. That’s how Wells and Co. Schooler, Morgenstern and Randle have landed, as well as sophomore Jesiah Pierre from Florida. But when it comes to high school, Tech hasn’t landed much quality in the LB position. For example, in the class of 2021, the program did not add any high school LB or JUCO grades. And of the five LBs Tech signed in Wells’ first two recruiting classes, only the middle LB Krishon Merriweather has proven to be an impact player. Last season, his first as a Red Raider, JUCO’s transfer led the team with 75 tackles. It is imperative that Wells and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson find a way to replenish the linebacking stores before the start of the 2022 season. Adding Brown would be a good start in that regard. Getting him on campus is a huge step in that process. And the Dead Period reopening must be a huge boost to Texas Tech’s overall recruiting efforts. Currently, the program has no players committed to 2022 and many theorize that the inability to receive recruits in an official capacity for more than a year has been a big reason for the astonishingly slow start to this recruiting cycle. In a normal year, the football program would have hosted a daytime event for juniors in January and had a ton of recruits on campus to observe the football practice in the spring. Those are significant opportunities for recruits to come to Lubbock, many for the first time, and missing those recruiting events has hurt the Red Raiders’ efforts. Fortunately, the coaching staff can now bring players to West Texas and bring out the best footing of the Texas Tech football program. Hopefully that will produce immediate results, and hopefully Derrick Brown and other top prospects will love what they see when they spend some time in Lubbock.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos