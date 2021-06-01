Tennis professional refuses to let go of his passion

Tennis coach Francis Ali teams up with his daughter Brianna during a session on the tennis courts at Lucky Shoals Park in Norcross. Phil Skinner / For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Joanne Truffleman, a lifelong tennis player who was recently taught by Ali, said I almost fell on my face when he told me.

To think that, of all the other professions he could have started after losing his legs, he went back to the most difficult sport of tennis and teaching, she said. I told him: you are an inspiration.

Alis’s mother, then a nurse at Emory University Hospital, had the tennis professional fly to Atlanta to care for him after his accident in 2017. He spent nine months recovering, he said.

Ali developed a love for tennis at the age of 13 that never waned. In his late teens, he was good enough to play competitively, represent his native country in the South Pacific, and see the world. The sport also opened the door for him to come to Atlanta to study.

Ali never made it to Wimbledon, the oldest and arguably most prestigious tennis event in the world. But he once ranked 135th among the world’s teenage tennis players.

Ali is certified by the United States Professional Tennis Association and has coached more than 50 teams to city finals and victories.

He cheered and coached from the sidelines in a wheelchair when his daughter, now a student and tennis player at Oglethorpe University, demonstrated her tennis talent at Gwinnett Countys Meadowcreek High School for three years.

His ability to break the nuances of tennis is something everyone should experience, said Ken Ho, Briannas tennis coach at Meadowcreek. Don’t underestimate him. Francis may have lost his legs, but still lets you run for your money on the tennis court.

Ali said he is trying to be a role model for his daughter.

I spend all my time with her, he said.

Ho said Ali enjoys tennis and what it can teach an athlete.

You can see that in his daughter Brianna, said Ho, also a Meadowcreek adviser. Despite her competitive drive to win on the track, she is one of the most caring and genuine athletes I’ve come across. Brianna sacrificed much of the little time she had to learn new tennis players.

Without the father / daughter duo, the Meadowc Series tennis show wouldn’t be what it is today, Ho said.

Ali worked for the International Tennis Federation in the Pacific Development Office for several years after graduating, where he helped develop junior-level tennis players who could continue playing competitive tennis and then connect with a university in The United States.

I decided at a very young age that I wanted a teaching career instead of a playing career, Ali said.

A player career is expensive and requires deep sponsors, he said.

Ali is 51, has a medical disability and only works part-time. He said he should guard against working in locations with too many stairs or sloping ground.

His daughter is usually there to help me out on the field too, so I don’t have to walk around that often.

Mobility is everything on the tennis court, Ali said.

That’s the biggest challenge, he said.

Although he hides his artificial legs on the field, Ali says he’s not as alarmed when someone asks, What happened?

Once a person knows it, word spreads like wildfire, and that way I don’t have to retell the story over and over again, Ali said. It makes life easier.

Some people ask why he is back on the tennis court.

I tell them: Well, that’s what I like to do.

What inspires Francis Ali

He says he loves being a role model for his daughter and has a strong willpower to succeed.

I love tennis as a sport for life. You can play this at any age. It helped me travel the world and meet people.

His advice to people with injuries or disabilities: we must accept our disability and learn to live with it. There is strength in that.