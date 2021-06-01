Alfie Michaud remains a member of the ice hockey men’s coaching staff





Orono, Maine – Men’s Ice Hockey Head Coach from the University of Maine Ben Barr announced that on Monday Alfie Michaud stays with the staff as an assistant coach with the Black Bears. “We are fortunate to keep Alfie on the job,” said Barr. “His passion for the program is unparalleled and his track record in recruiting and developing goalkeepers is second to none. Alfie is respected in all circles of the hockey world and will be a critical part of developing our current roster and recruiting future ones. students. athletes to wear the Black Bear uniform. “ Michaud began his stint at UMaine as a volunteer assistant goalkeeper coach during the 2016-17 season before being promoted to full-time assistant in 2017. For the past four seasons, Michaud has coached and developed the Maine goalkeepers, along with managing all aspects. from Maine’s penalty kill unit. “Coaching at Maine is an honor, and I am grateful to continue,” said Michaud. “We will work diligently to help our players every day with the intention that they experience what I did as a student athlete at UMaine. We received first-class training as we compete for championships. This will be the hope and the goal every day.” In his first season as an assistant coach, Michaud began coaching freshmen Jeremy Swayman . Michaud guided Swayman through his 100 career games and was instrumental in helping Swayman develop into one of the greatest goalkeepers in UMaine’s history. Under Michaud’s leadership, Swayman developed into one of the best goalkeepers in the country when he earned the Mike Richter Award as the best goalkeeper in NCAA Division I. Swayman, a Hockey East First Team All-Star and Stop It Goaltending Goaltender of the Year , earned First Team All-American accolades and was one of three finalists for the Hobey Baker Award in 2020. The junior netminder set the University of Maine’s single-season record with 1,099 innings during the 2019-2020 campaign. Swayman, the current backup goalkeeper for the Boston Bruins, has made 10 starts for the NHL club in 2021. In his 10 starts between the pipes, Swayman has set a 7-3 record with a 1.50 GAA and a 0.945 save percentage. . Swayman also played in eight games for the Providence Bruins and was named an Atlantic Division All-Star. During his playing days with the Black Bears, Michaud helped lead the University of Maine to the second NCAA National Championship in 1999, earning him the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player award and an NCAA All-Tournament team recognition. In 1998, Michaud was selected to the Hockey East All-Tournament team. After graduating from the University of Maine in 1999, Michaud spent parts of 16 years as a goalkeeper in the professional ranks, including stints with the National Hockey League’s Vancouver Canucks and the American Hockey League’s Syracuse Crunch and Manitoba Moose. Aside from his playing career, Michaud has built an impressive coaching and mentoring resume. Since 2010 he has been the owner and coach of Dream Catcher’s Hockey, which offers private coaching and clinics. Michaud spent a year as the head coach of the U18 Portland Junior Pirates before being named goalkeeper coach of the Portland Pirates in 2014. He spent a year at the Portland AHL club before opening RISE Sport Testing, a development testing agency for schools and various sports. Michaud is also a member of the NHL Native Alumni Association. Stay tuned to GoBlackBears.com to learn more about the Black Bears as Coach Barr continues to fill his coaching staff. -UMaine-







