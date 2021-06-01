Help cite Felixstowe’s new beach village and activity park





People living in Felixstowe will have the chance to choose the name for a proposed new 1 million beach village – with a shortlist of five names to choose from. A planning application has been submitted for the project, in which two lawns on the South Seafront will be transformed into facilities for residents and visitors. East Suffolk Council has drawn up plans for five accessible purpose-built pods, 27 traditional cabins and a new public convenience block with changing place facilities in Sea Road.









The old volleyball court will be transformed into an activity park with various games to try out

– Credit: SCHOLARCHITECTS The existing fitness course will be moved to the current volleyball court, which will be redesigned and converted into an activity park. As part of this, the existing equipment will be upgraded and additional facilities will be installed, including concrete table tennis tables, a petanque court, accessible picnic benches, chess tables and outdoor space for training. During consultations on the project, people were asked to suggest names for the development – and the five favorites were: You may also want to watch: @The beach

Pier view

Pier View Park

Coastal village

The landing Local people are invited to vote for their favorite by 5pm on July 30 in a new poll at https://eu.surveymonkey.com/r/BeachVillage East Suffolk says the aim of the project is to create accessible facilities that allow families and groups to enjoy all that the beach and town have to offer by renting a beach pod for a day or more, and providing facilities for local people. and improve visitors. parallel with the addition of new public facilities and an activity park. Craig Rivett, cabinet member for economic development said: Beach huts are an important part of the seaside experience and the East Suffolk Council is committed to making this experience more accessible to a wider range of people, allowing families and groups to access and enjoy the beach and resort for a day or longer. Like cities across the country, Felixstowe struggled with more people staying at home and fewer visitors to the city during the pandemic. However, we were convinced that we have a bright future ahead of us and were committed to increasing the tourism opportunities and facilities in Felixstowe to attract local people and visitors alike, support economic growth and create new employment opportunities.









Visitors to the Felixstowe coast will soon be able to rent flexible beach hut pods and use a new activity center

– Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN The South Seafront has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and East Suffolk Council has invested heavily in revitalizing the area. We believe it is vital that we continue to build on this investment and create developments that benefit local businesses and people as well as visitors to the area. See here for full details of the planning application.

