Four Nittany Lions earn NFHCA All-Region Honors





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Four members of the Penn State hockey team have earned the honors of the National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) All-Region for the 20200-2021 season. Two Nittany Lions, Sophia Gladieux (Boyertown, Pa.) And Abby Myers (Hartland, Wis.) Were honored as first-team NFHCA All-Region selections, while two more, Bree Bednarski (Wyoming, Pa.) And Elena Vos (Grave, Netherlands) were honored as second team NFHCA All-Region picks. A true freshman, Gladieux was Penn State’s top scorer this season. The Boyertown native had 26 points from a team’s best 12 goals and two assists. Gladieux was also a first-team All-Big Ten roster, a two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week (March 23, April 18), a Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (March 23), and the NFHCA National Offensive Player of the Week. Week. Week (March 23). Myers, a senior graduate, anchored Penn State midfield all season, finishing her final season as a Nittany Lion with two points from two assists. She leaves Penn State with 31 points from 12 goals and seven assists. Myers was also a second team All-Big Ten honoree this year and was also a second team All-Region pick a year ago. Bednarski finished the campaign as Penn State’s second top goalscorer, with 19 points from six goals and a team’s best seven assists. The senior, who returns next season, was also named to the 2020-21 All-Big Ten Tournament Team and was honored as Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on March 16. Fox was at the heart of Penn State’s defense this year and was the main stopper for the Nittany Lions’ penalty corner. She had six points from six assists this year (second only to Bednarski’s seven assists). A versatile player who can step into any position for Penn State, Vos was also a second-team All-Big Ten roster this year. Penn State, led by head coach Char Morett-Curtiss, ended the campaign with a 7-7 overall record and finished the year with a 5-2 score in Big Ten conference games, finishing second. Fans are encouraged to follow Nittany Lion’s hockey team online at www.GoPSUsports.com (click teams, click hockey), on twitter @pennstateFH and on facebook at www.facebook.com/pennstatefieldhockey.







