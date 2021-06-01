Cricket and Racism The Reckoning of 2020

In the 2021 Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack, Ebony Rainford-Brent, former England international and current chairman of the African-Caribbean Engagement program, wrote about the balancing act between England’s cricket and race issues in the aftermath of George Floyd’s assassination.

There wasn’t much good news in 2020, but out of the darkness came a glimmer of hope: cricket was finally confronted with its lack of diversity. It is true that this took an erratic, tragic sequence of events: if the coronavirus had not yet started spreading and if George Floyd had not been killed by the Minnesota police in May, the matter would almost certainly have remained under the rug. . But the pandemic put the world on hold and left time for reflection.

When Floyd was killed, the reflection turned to anger. I was honored to be part of the Sky Sports broadcast on the first morning of the Test Series between England and the West Indies in July, when Mikey Holding and I spoke from the heart about our experience. I know what we said stopped a lot of viewers. His power was incredible, and it got people moving, in good ways and bad. Michael Carberry had already spoken passionately about racism in cricket, and the Sky broadcast created more space for people like Azeem Rafiq, the former England under-19 captain, to speak out about racist abuse he said he had suffered in Yorkshire.

When black and Asian players revealed their prejudices, one thing became clear: There was no turning back. The conversation has begun, administrators have recognized the problem and cricket is contracting. The written media played their part in creating pressure to make sure the stories were told: there was no going into hiding. I now have more hope than ever that the English game sees the importance of full representation of every member of its community, black, Asian, white working class and, yes, the public school system.

When we first started talking about an African-Caribbean Engagement program in 2019, we didn’t intend to sideline parts of the game that have done so much for cricket in England over the years. After all, public schools have provided so many talented players. Our goal was simple: to convince people that cricket was a sport for everyone. And to do that, we had to break through some harmful prejudices.

One of the most common was that black people in this country don’t like cricket. At least that was one of the reasons we kept getting for the lack of African-Caribbean players in the district game. Certainly, the older generation of West Indian immigrants in Britain loved cricket. But the young? Too busy playing football

This had always seemed like a suspect to me, and I’m not just talking like a black woman who fell in love with the game when I first hit a ball at the age of ten as part of a government school program run by the London Community Cricket Association. I played with up to 50 children from the community at Stockwell Park School every Saturday; many remain good friends and still love the game.

Since then I know that black people care about cricket. It’s just that cricket didn’t care about them. That knowledge, based on countless conversations over the years, became even more tangible when we launched ACE last year. The response was overwhelming.

In Lambeth, South London, my neck of the woods is black for 42% of ten to 19 year olds. That’s 33,000 children or young adults who walk past the gates of The Oval every day. At ACE, it was no surprise that the phone went off the hook. The atmosphere was clear: we had been in love with this game for so long, but did not feel welcome. Some older members of the community felt particularly pushed away in the 1990s, when musical instruments were banned from grounds, depriving places like The Oval of the atmosphere that had made West Indies Tests so joyful. Tickets became more expensive, forcing many black fans out of the market.

Chris Grant, a Sport England board member, recently summed it up when he described that period as a division between an entire community and the sport they loved. And yet, here we were, taking calls from young people who just wanted to play cricket despite everything. So please don’t tell me they’re not interested.

Surrey accepted that action needed to be taken, and I am grateful to my club, especially CEO Richard Gould, who is just as impatient to see change. What we have heard has not been simple, but systemic change seldom is. During my conversations with players on the ACE schedule, a pattern emerged: When it came to selection crisis points, especially for age group teams, black youths were pushed aside. I asked them how they felt they had performed, and they often said they were doing just as well as the other kids, if not better. So what’s going on? Research shows that unconscious bias is strongly present in our game, and that we are a long way from a meritocracy.

The message this sends to cricket-loving black youths is that in order to be elected, you have to be exceptional. You can’t simply perform at the same level as others: you have to be a Jofra Archer or a Chris Jordan. It is heartbreaking to sit down with a 16 or 17 year old who says they hate the game and give up because of the way they were treated.

But there are also uplifting stories. Idris Otto-Mian already played club cricket for Shepherds Bush, but he got involved with ACE, representing the Surrey Elite Player Pathway against Kent Under-17s last summer. Then he went to university, but we hope we can support him in the next phase of his development. He might have slipped a few years ago

via the net.

It’s great that diversity is now on the ECB’s agenda, but I would like to see change happen faster and more visibly, with more black faces in positions of power. The danger, as we have seen, is that the cricket authorities will make a strong statement and launch an initiative. For a moment the heat disappears. But it doesn’t take long for old behavior to return.

BUY THE WISDEN CRICKETERS ALMANACK 2021

The debate around taking a knee was an example. I was glad that cricket had taken over for the England West Indies series. But I was disappointed it stopped when Pakistan arrived. Cricket needs to be more aware of its historical role and its use as a tool of colonization: Probably more than any sport, it needs to scrutinize its racial politics. If there ever was a chance to make a statement, this was it. If I had been in the ECB boardroom to discuss whether or not I would continue to take a knee, I would have said look, guys, just because we were cricket we should go the extra mile to not go so fast possibly jump out of the train. I appreciate that we can’t take a knee forever, but to quit in mid-summer, at a time when we were trying to shift public consciousness? That did not suit me.

Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch explained that they didn’t want to take a knee for the England and Australia whiteball matches because they wanted to focus on education and not protest. I could accept that. But what training has there been since then? It made me think it had all been a symbolic gesture. Not everyone will feel the same, but the time to get around the topic is over.

Last year’s events have also highlighted how the language we use really matters. Take the acronym BAME: Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic. I understand why it was important to use the term when few thought about diversity. However, in that category are many different groups, each with unique needs. Instead, they are lumped together. In my opinion, BAME served its purpose as a piece of terminology. It has to go.

Cricket, perhaps without even realizing it, has faced something similar. The South Asian Action Plan, launched by the ECB in 2018, is an excellent initiative, targeting audiences who love the sport and have previously felt unwelcome to the English game. But I think it allowed administrators and coaches to say look, we have more BAME players now. What they meant was: Look, we have more British-Asian players. Different communities need different treatment. We are not boxes to be ticked.

I count among those white working-class children who have also been neglected by the system. It’s important that, like football, we become a game that everyone can access. I want cricket players to be scouted from inner cities, but also from the public school circuit and leagues that use non-grass pitches. If we look for talent more broadly, the whole game will benefit.

We had about 100 children attending our first ACE studies last year, and we were initially only going to be offering 16 scholarships. But the interest and level were so high that we raised it to 25. The big break came in October when ACE received 540,000 from Sport England in three years, enough to employ four full-time employees. It is crucial that this allows us to build a talent path. In theory, if we get it right, there’s nothing to stop a young black cricket player with no prior interest in the game from being discovered and, if they have the talent, make progress in the system. Sport England has also encouraged us to spread beyond London and the ECB has given us money to base us in Birmingham.

I truly believe that people are finally ready to listen, in a way that has never happened before. That alone is an important milestone; Until now, the game was not ready to properly investigate the issue of race. To see the shift within provinces, to hear the conversations that are taking place, to realize that there is a willingness to change, that’s all great. The speed is not fast enough for me, but then I am impatient. Things are moving.

When I look at my own career, I was one of the lucky ones. The London Community Cricket Association was brilliant and I remember being supported by a woman named Jenny Wostrack. At the time, I had no idea of ​​her origins, in part because she looked more white than anything else. But it turned out that she was a niece of Frank Worrell, the first black man to captain the West Indies. And that, I think, is why she was interested in me. Without Jenny, who died in 2013, I probably wouldn’t have made it in cricket. She took me everywhere, helped me get scholarships, fought the battles that had to be fought for me. Like I said, I was lucky, and I will always be grateful.

But young black cricketers don’t have to be lucky to make a career in the sport they love. Talent should be enough. And they must be able to trust that the system will then embrace and nurture them and make them feel wanted. Yes, the ultimate winner is English cricket. But it is about much more than that. Only when all members of our community operate on a level playing field can we say that cricket is truly inclusive. I am optimistic that 2020 will be seen as the year things changed for the better.

Ebony Rainford-Brent is the director of women’s cricket in Surrey and the chairman of the African-Caribbean Engagement Program. She played 29 limited-overs internationals between 2001 and 2010. She was in talks with Lawrence Booth.

This piece was first published in the Wisden Cricketers Almanack 2021.