Transgender women in Florida are now banned from women’s sports in public schools

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Republican Governor of Florida signed a bill on Tuesday banning transgender women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls, plunging the state into the national culture war over transgender rights.

“In Florida, girls are going to play girls ‘sports and boys are going to play boys’ sports,” said Governor Ron DeSantis as he signed the law at a Christian academy in Jacksonville. “We’re going to make sure that is reality.”

The new law, which is sure to be challenged as unconstitutional, sparks an already controversial discussion unfolding at the national level as Republican-controlled states seek to restrict the rights of LGBTQ people. It could also have serious financial implications for Florida.

The NCAA, which oversees college athletics, has threatened to move major games from states that discriminate against certain athletes. When the Florida legislature considered the measure in April, the NCAA said it would host championship games at “venues where hosts can work to provide an environment that is safe, healthy, and free from discrimination.”

High-profile athletic events, such as football bowl games and basketball tournaments, generate millions of dollars for local communities.

The measure approved by the GOP-led legislature will take effect on July 1. It says that a transgender student athlete cannot participate without first showing a birth certificate stating that she was a girl when she was born. It is not clear whether all women must show their birth certificates, or only those whose gender is being questioned. The proposal allows another student to press charges if a school allows a transgender girl or woman to play on a team dedicated to biological women.

The final wording of the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” eliminated some of the most controversial elements, including the requirement that high school and college transgender athletes undergo testosterone or genetic testing and have their genitals examined.

But the legislation signed by the governor promotes an underlying principle claimed by supporters: Biological differences between men and women make it unfair for athletes identified as boys at birth to compete on girls and women teams. The law does not prohibit female athletes from playing in boys’ or men’s teams.

Human rights campaign chairman Alphonso David said the new law would not only harm transgender girls. “All Floridians will face the ramifications of this anti-transgender law – including economic damage, costly taxpayer-funded legal battles and a tarnished reputation.”

Democrats and LGBTQ advocates said the law is clearly discriminatory and will be challenged in court as unconstitutional.

“This is yet another hatred-driven attack by the governor and Republican lawmakers, and it is insulting that they took a photo this morning on the first day of Pride Month,” Senator Shevrin Jones said after signing the bill. “At the end of the day, transgender kids are just kids.”

The ban was tucked away at the last minute of the legislative session in a measure allowing public universities and colleges to sponsor charter schools – a point the governor did not mention while signing the bill. It was the provision for transgender athletes that was central to Tuesday’s rhetoric.

“This bill is going very simply to ensure that women can compete safely, have opportunities and physically excel in a sport they trained for, trained for and worked for,” said Senator Kelli Stargel, a Republican who stood up for the sport. Bill.

“This has nothing to do with someone being discriminated against,” she said. “It’s just to give women the opportunity to compete in women’s sports.”

The Florida law mirrors an Idaho law, the first of its kind when passed last year, that is now mired in legal challenges. Republican governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee recently signed similar measures.