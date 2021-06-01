The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup takes place every two years from 2024-2030





The ICC Board today confirmed the schedule of ICC events from 2024-2031, expanding both the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup and the ICC Mens T20 World Cup and reintroducing a Mens Champions Trophy. The ICC Mens Cricket World Cup will be an event with 14 teams and 54 matches in 2027 and 2031, while the ICC Mens T20 World Cup will be expanded to an event with 20 teams and 55 matches in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030. A team of eight teams Champions Trophy will be organized in 2025 and 2029. The ICC World Test Championship Final will be held in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031. The ICC Womens event schedule has already been confirmed with the expansion of both the Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup as part of ICC’s long-term commitment to growth the women’s game. The ICC Mens Cricket World Cup format has two groups of seven, with the top three in each group advancing to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and final. This is the same format used in the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2003. The ICC Mens T20 World Cup format will consist of four groups of five, with the top two of each group advancing to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stages of semifinals and a final. The Champions Trophy follows previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and final. Year Men’s event (teams / matches) Women’s event (teams / competitions) U-19 (teams / matches) 2024 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (10/23) Gentlemen CWC 2025 Champions Trophy (8/15), Final World Test Championships (2/1) Cricket World Cup (8/31) Ladies T20WC 2026 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Gentlemen CWC 2027 Cricket World Cup (14/54), Final World Test Championships (2/1) T20 Champions Trophy (6/16) Ladies T20WC 2028 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Gentlemen CWC 2029 Champions Trophy (8/15), Final World Test Championships (2/1) Cricket World Cup (10/48) Ladies T20WC 2030 T20 World Cup (20/55) T20 World Cup (12/33) Gentlemen CWC 2031 Cricket World Cup (14/54), Final World Test Championships (2/1) T20 Champions Trophy (6/16) Ladies T20WC The ICC Board also approved the process for determining the hosts for all men’s, women’s and U19 events in the next cycle. The hosts of the men’s events will be determined in September following a selection process starting this month. The hosting process for women’s and U19 events begins in November and provides an opportunity to connect with a wider range of members, including new hosts. The ICC board has requested management to focus its planning efforts for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2021 on the event to be held in the UAE with the option of including another location in the Middle East. A final decision on the host country will be taken later this month. The board also confirmed that the BCCI will continue to host the event regardless of where the event is played.

