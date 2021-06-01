French Open Tennis – Andrey Rublev wins ‘utterly ridiculous’ point in shock loss against Jan-Lennard Struff





Andrey Rublev somehow won an incredible point against Jan-Lennard Struff, but the seventh seed suffered a shocking defeat at the French Open. The Russian was expected to be an outside contender to make it to the final stages of the tournament in Paris, but this was a rather disastrous opening defeat. After fighting his way back from two sets against the unpaid German, Rublev was unable to complete the comeback as he sank to a hugely disappointing loss. ATP Monte Carlo Tsitsipas is happy to follow mother on the Monte Carlo honors roll 04/19/2021 AT 08:26 AM But at least there was a moment to enjoy, as he won one of the tournament’s best points to date with some pretty phenomenal defensive tennis. Struff dominated the entire exchange, but Rublev was somehow able to come out on top with a huge roar to the crowd as the fans got up. “Oh come on!” the roar came from the Eurosport comment box. Absolutely ridiculous tennis. How did Struff not win that point? When that happened, at a pivotal point in the third set, fans may have felt that the epic point could have spurred Rublev to victory. However, it didn’t work out at all for the Russian and it was Struff who secured his place in the second round at Roland Garros. “Not bad for 39!” – Federer wows fans with an outrageous forehand winner – – – Watch all the action from the French Open in 2021 live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal eyeing a remarkable 14th title and 2020 Roland Garros sensation Iga Swiatek looking to replicate her stunning triumph. ATP Monte Carlo The faultless Tsitsipas takes the first Masters title 04/18/2021 AT 3:49 PM ATP Monte Carlo Nadal about rare gravel defeat: ‘I made a lot of mistakes’ 04/17/2021 AT 10:15 AM

