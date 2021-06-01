I implore you to deal with this threat





Kojo Adu-Asare is a former Member of Parliament for Adenta

National Security has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons In the latter case, some of the Department’s agents have been captured on CCTV engaged in what is being investigated as theft The former Member of Parliament for Adenta, on bent knees, begged his father figure, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to work hard to end this negative press. Kojo Adu-Asare, a former Member of Parliament for Adenta, has on his knees begged the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to end the atrocities committed by some Ghanaians (including journalists) by agents of his outfit. According to the former presidential staffer, the continued unpopular and illegal activities of some members of National Security are dragging his name in the mud, reports myxyzonline.com. His comments and pleas stem from the beginning of investigations by Police Inspector General James Oppong-Boanuh into allegations of assault and theft by national security agents during a raid on two Chinese casinos in Asankragua in the Amenfi. Western constituency in the western region. The report stated that a CCTV video footage that has gone viral shows DSP Azugu in police uniform leading a team of AK 47 wielding men and dressed in mufti with their faces masked, to enter the casino on May 7, 2021. to fall. Eric Afful, the MP for Amenfi West, then petitioned the IGP to investigate the matter. It is alleged that the men attacked the casinos’ staff, confiscated their phones and refused to return the item even after the raid. Casino staff reported the sequence of events to the media, casino employees said that, in addition to destroying all CCTV cameras on site and the CCTV’s video recordings in the control room, the security guards also put dollar bills in. put their bags they found on the spot with no accounting for them. Maxwell Yeboah, a staff at the casino, told the media: When they came in, some Chinese guys were playing table tennis. So those of us who were there took our phones and looked for them [the Chinese] bags and took the money they saw there. They have not taken it into account for these monies. I was here personally so I saw it. In response to the matter, Kojo Adu-Asare, referring to Albert Kan Dapaah as a father figure to him as he sat in parliament, dramatically went to his knees and begged the minister to order his men a ceasefire. Hon. Kan Dapaah, I have so much respect for you, I respect you every day, but please, your boys put your name in the mud, please do what’s right and proper, he said as he knelt down.

