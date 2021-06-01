‘He may be doing a lot of coaching’





Tom Brady’s off-season knee procedure could keep him from fully competing in the mandatory minicamp, but don’t expect him to take it all easy. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said on Tuesday that he isn’t sure what Brady’s restrictions might be next week. “I don’t know how much I’ll let him do…with guys chasing him,” Arians said, via ESPN. ‘We will see. We’ll see what the doctors say. Maybe he does a lot of coaching. ‘ Ever the vocal leader, that sort of role will do well in Brady’s wheelhouse, though he’ll probably be itching to participate fully when the Buccaneers embark on a title defense in 2021. Brady underwent knee procedure in February to address the discomfort that plagued him for much of the 2020 season. Arians called the surgery a “clean-up,” which is usually a minor procedure that’s fairly routine for people dealing with chronic pain. At 43, it should come as no surprise that Brady’s body wasn’t 100% by the end of another run to a title. However, Brady did gather teammates for training last week, including one at the Buccaneers facility, but not under the supervision of Arians and his staff. The session, which involved multiple Buccaneers recipients, took place at One Buc Place at the suggestion of Arians, who preferred that his players train at the facility to ensure they were financially protected in the event a participant suffered an injury. rose. “Apparently it was a really good workout,” Arians said. “I wasn’t there, but from all I’ve heard it was a really good training session. He’s not in town right now, but I hope some of those guys who have been with him come here tomorrow. We will see .” Brady has an established relationship as he is obsessed with preparation, which includes off-season training. Now that Father Time doesn’t slow down and Brady sees the shine of another Lombardi before him, he’s not wasting time – maybe barking instead of throwing.

