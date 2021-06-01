Babar Azam is going to talk to Mohammad Amir about retirement

Pacer had retired from international cricket after making reservations with Pakistani team management

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam has stated in an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan that he will talk to retired pacer Mohammad Amir about his decision to step down from international cricket.

Babar, who is currently in Abu Dhabi for the remaining six games of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), also considers Amir to be one of the best left-handed bowlers in the world.

‘I haven’t talked to him yet [regarding retirement] but we will discuss the problems he faces when I get a chance to talk to him, ”said Babar.

“He is one of the best bowlers with the left arm [in the world] and I really like him. I am hopeful that he will continue to perform well in the coming second half of PSL, ”he added.

Amir had withdrawn from international cricket following reservations with Pakistan team management, most notably head coach Misbahul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The Pakistani pacer has played in 36 Test matches and picked up 119 scalps over the course of his career, after debuting against Sri Lanka in 2009. He also played 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is in his limited overs career, winning 81 and 59 . wickets respectively.

The Pakistani captain of all formats, who plays for defending champion Karachi Kings, will also keep a close eye on HBL PSL 6’s top performers as the Men in Green look to complete their team combination for this year’s T20 World Cup.

“We have this tournament [PSL] to identify players who fit into the Pakistan team. We’ll keep an eye on it and definitely consider them because we want to do what’s best for the team, ”he concluded.