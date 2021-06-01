Jokic named finalist for Honda Sport Award for tennis





ATHENS —– Second time in her career, University of Georgia senior Katarina Jokic has been named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Tennis, it was announced on Tuesday. Jokic is one of four finalists along with Sara Daavettila (University of North Carolina), Emma Navarro (University of Virginia), and Estela Perez-Somarriba (University of Miami, Florida), as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA). The tennis finalists were chosen through a combination of NCAA Championship finishes and national tennis rankings. The Honda Sport Award winner for Tennis will be announced later this week after a vote by administrators from more than 1,000 NCAA member schools. Every institution that is a member of the NCAA has one vote. Jokic, a native of Novi Grad, Bosnia who graduated with a degree in risk management, led the 2021 Bulldogs to a final national ranking of No. 4. Georgia went 23-2, capturing SEC regular season and tournament crowns and advancing to the quarter finals of the NCAA championships. Jokic is currently number 4 nationally in singles and number 6 in doubles (the final ITA ranking will be released on June 2). She earned six All-America honors in her career, four in singles and two in doubles. She posted a record of 95-19 in singles and 77-33 in doubles. Jokic was a finalist for the 2019 prize won by Perez-Somarriba. There were no Spring Sports Award winners in 2020 due to the cancellation of competitions and championships by conferences and the NCAA due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA to the top female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports for the past 45 years and represents “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.” The winner of the sports award will become a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a broadcast on CBS Sports Network on June 28.th, at 9 p.m. ET. Celebrating its 45th anniversary year, the CWSA has honored the nation’s top female NCAA athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since the partnership began in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to award winners and nominees’ universities to support women’s athletic programs. –see Jokic bio highlights below– Katarina Jokic , Senior, University of Georgia

Career Highlights:Two-time Honda Award Finalist and six-time All-American (four in singles, two in doubles) … Career record in singles of 95-19 and 77-33 in doubles … 2019 ITA NCAA Division 1 National Player of the YearFinished as the nation’s #1 ranked singles player in 20192018 Oracle/ITA National Fall Singles ChampionNCAA Singles Finalist2019 ITA National Team Indoor Championship and Most Outstanding Player2018 SEC Freshman of the YearFour-time Dean’s List and AD Honor Roll…Graduated with a degree in risk management.

2020-21 (seniors): Led 2021 squad to No. 4 ITA Finals as NCAA Quarterfinalist, SEC Regular Season, and SEC Tournament Champion. Championship with Ariana Arseneault Ranked No. 1 in the ITA singles ranking for two weeks and currently No. 4 in singles and No. 6 in doubles(Final rankings will be released on June 2…… 2021 SEC Player of the Year – only the second Bulldog to be SEC Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year in their career … Two-time first Team All-SEC … Pinned team – highest seven games in 2021 for the Bulldogs … Helped Bulldogs win the SEC Regular Season and Tournament Titles … Named SEC Player of the Week four times this season (Feb. 3, Feb. 10, Feb. 17, Mar. 17) .. First female tennis player to win the award three weeks in a row and four times in one season … Defeated the country’s No. 1 ranked duo in the quarter-finals of the SEC tournament … Ended the fall 13-3 with seven wins in singles and six in doubles… Went undefeated in singles at the SEC Challenge and was crowned SEC Challenge Singles Champion… Recipient of the LeightonBallewWomen’s Tennis Scholarship.

