Uhuru says Kisumu stadium will be completed in coming weeks, thanks CS Amina and her team: the standard sport





President Uhuru Kenyat addresses the Nation during the 58th Madraka Day celebrations at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium Kiusmu on June 1, 2021. (Collins Oduor, Standard) President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured the country that the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu will be completed in the coming weeks. Celebrating the 58th Madaraka Day in Kisumu, which was also attended by his Handshake partner Raila Odinga, the head of state said he was pleased to see the government of Kisumu County and the national government work together to ensure that the stadium completed as planned The stadium is one of the flagship projects of the national government funded by the Sports Fund, established by the president in 2018. “My government will give full support to the provincial government of Kisumu to promote Kenya and Kisumu in Africa and around the world. I assure you that the remaining work will be completed in the coming weeks,” the president said. Uhuru also thanked Cabinet Secretary for Sports CS Amina Mohamed and her team for their hard work and determination which paid off. “Let me say in one breath how proud I am to address you and Kenya from this brand new Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, Kisumu. Hongera Waziri Amina Mohamed and your team,” he added. Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr. Amina Mohamed arrives at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu during Madaraka Day Celebrations on June 01, 2021.[PSCU, Standard] Uhuru further said that the stadium, which will have a basketball court, table tennis court, anti-doping room, rugby field and satellite police station, will host the largest Africities Summit ever in the country. “Fellow Kenyans, in closing my comments, I would like to say how pleased I am to formally announce that Kisumu City will host the largest Africities Summit ever hosted in Kenya from April 26-30, 2022,” added he to it. “That event will be a meeting with ministers, mayors and leaders of local authorities, representatives of civil society, the private sector, academia, national, regional and international financial institutions, development partners and other stakeholders.” Upon completion, the stadium will also have 59 washrooms and parking for up to 600 cars. The stadium will also have an eight-lane athletic track and food courts.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos