House Sport Cricket Mithali & Co ready for a leap into the unknown in exchange for Tests

In her 20-year career, Mithali has taken just 10 tests, two of which have come in the last 14 years.

Team India’s new test kit (Source: BCCI Women/Twitter)

Mithali Raj, Indias captain and talisman, would know how rare and precious a Test match is. In her 20-year career, during which she has collected a large number of records in her field, Mithali has only taken 10 tests, two of which have come in the last 14 years. She would add two more to her lead over the next four months, one apiece against England and Australia, the latter meeting with a pink ball. Understandably, there is a sense of renewal and a surge of excitement.

Eight of her teammates know what it’s like to play a test match, and more importantly, win, as they were part of the group that defeated South Africa by innings and 34 runs at Mysore in 2014. But even to them it seems like ages ago. For the rest it would be a leap in the dark, despite their vast experience in white ball cricket.

But they’re undeterred by the prospect of decoding an unknown format in troubling climates, Mithali says. Instead, they have to soak into the atmosphere. They should have an idea of ​​how historic it is to play Test cricket and how important it is to keep the format alive for the future generation, she said.

The bigger picture, the revival of the women’s Test cricket, is not lost on her either. Having two back-to-back Test matches, touring England and Australia, can give a lot of exposure to the current fate and if that can be carried over in the years to come it will be great for the sport. Continuity is important for the group of players, the skipper emphasized. No doubt also for the size.

Her English counterpart Heather Knight also feels much the same, that this is the pinnacle and ultimate test of their skills, but one that desperately needs a revival. It’s really important that we keep Test cricket going. Realistically, T20 is the sport that will grow women’s cricket around the world and we’ve seen that over the past five years, but I’d love to see the multi-format series we do for the Ashes become the norm going forward, had she said at a press conference last month.



Rare outing

It’s the forgotten format, tucked invisibly between the cue ball formats. Since India’s last Test, only two Test matches have ever been played, both with Australia and England. South Africa has never played since; women from New Zealand, Pakistan and the West Indies have also not played a Test since, although they are regulars in white-ball cricket. Test cricket’s declining status has come at a time when women’s white ball cricket has skyrocketed to unforeseen heights. The T20 World Cup in Australia was a resounding success, drawing more crowds than ever before. The Womens Big Bash League is also eagerly consumed. Female cricketers receive both recognition and appreciation, as well as financial stability, but Test cricket has remained largely neglected.

In this context, Coach Ramesh Powar was right to say that the girls are ready for the new format.

Realistically, it’s akin to a new format. Forget Test matches, they hardly ever play multi-day formats even at the national level. However, both Powar and Mithali live on the better side. They will be without the baggage of the past, she says. Powar falls in, there will be more excitement and motivation. Slowly and steadily we would make progress, and we have kept an open mind and we will take things as they come,





It wouldn’t be any different for the England team either, as they have only played two exhibition games themselves in the last seven years. The flip side of this proposal, the prospect of two teams unsure of how to play Test cricket, unsure of format requirements, is a match that has been diluted in standards. So there is more at stake than winning for the Mithalis forces in the next four months. The quality of these games will play a big part in determining the future of the Test Cricket for Women.

