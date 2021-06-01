Georgia football hits home run landing five star transfers TE Arik Gilbert, DB Derion Kendrick





Arik Gilbert finally has a house. The highly regarded ex-LSU tight end told 247SportsRusty Mansell on Tuesday that he will go to SEC East Power Georgia. It should come as no surprise given that an up and coming true sophomore, Gilbert was a five star prospect and the number 5 overall player of Marietta (Georgia) High School in 2020. “Coming home, I think it was a smart decision to come home. I wanted to be with and near my family,” Gilbert said. “I’ve missed the whole family and now both my grandmothers can see me play in person too.” Gilbert had 35 catches for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games for the Tigers last season before opting out of the final two games. His best game came in Week 3 vs. Missouri when he had six catches for 87 yards and a touchdown in the 45-41 loss. His stellar season earned him post-season first-team freshman All-SEC honors. He announced his intention to move to Florida after the season, but chose to disband the Gators before joining the Bulldogs. Gilbert was paired as a potential first round pick by 247Sports coming out of high school. “We’re about to have guns all over the field,” Gilbert told Mansell. “It’s going to be crazy with me and Darnell [Washington] on the pitch at the same time, think we came out of high school as the top two guys in our position, it’s going to be exciting for our fans to watch.” The NCAA has approved students to transfer once without being forced to serve a season. However, unlike several other Power Five conferences, the SEC has not voted to lift the ban on intra-conferences that would force students to sit for a season. That vote is expected to take place this week and is expected to be passed. Gilbert’s bet wasn’t the only big news for Georgia on the transfer front on Tuesday. Ex-Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, a five-star Class of 2018 prospect who was the No. 26 overall player in the nation to graduate from high school that year, also announced his decision to switch to Georgia. He made 23 starts in the past three seasons for the Tigers and was an All-ACC first-team squad in 2020. Kendrick, an up and coming senior, was… fired by Clemson after the season for unknown reasons. He will join a Georgia defensive backfield that is brimming with talent.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos