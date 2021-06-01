Grand Slam tennis leaders pledge to address Naomi Osaka’s concerns over players’ mental health

The leaders of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments responded on Tuesday to Naomi Osaka’s stunning withdrawal from the French Open by promising to allay players’ mental health concerns.

The pledge came in a statement signed by the same four administrators who threatened Osaka disqualification or suspension on Sunday if she continued to skip press conferences.

The four-time major champion and No. 2 ranked player was fined $15,000 for failing to speak to reporters after her first-round win at Roland Garros on Sunday. The following day, Osaka withdrew completely from the tournament, saying on social media that she is experiencing “huge waves of anxiety” before meeting the media and revealing that she “has had long bouts of depression”.



Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and moved to the US with her family at the age of 3, said she “would take some time away from court now, but when the time is right, I really want to the Tour to discuss how we can make things better for the players, the press and the fans.”

Tennis players are required to attend press conferences if requested; Grand Slam rules allow fines of up to $20,000 if they don’t show up.

“On behalf of the Grand Slams, we would like to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in every way possible as she takes the time to be away from the field. She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she sees fit. Tuesday’s statement from those responsible for the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open. “Mental health is a very challenging issue that deserves our utmost attention. It is both complex and personal, as what affects one person does not necessarily affect another. We commend Naomi for sharing the pressures and fears in her own words she feels and we empathize with the unique pressures tennis players can face.”

French Tennis Federation President Gilles Moretton, All England Club President Ian Hewitt, American Tennis Association President Mike McNulty and Tennis Australia President Jayne Hrdlicka pledged to work with players, the tours and the media “to improve the player experience at our tournaments” and to ensure that the athletes are all on a “level playing field, regardless of rank or status.”

In a separate statement emailed to the AP on Tuesday, Heather Bowler, the official of the International Tennis Federation, said the sport “will review what needs to evolve” after Osaka “shed a light on mental health issues” .

“It is in all of our interests to ensure that we continue to provide a respectful and quality environment that enables all stakeholders to do their job to the best of their ability, without harming their health, and for the well-being of sport,” he wrote. bowler.

Several players, including Serena Williams, offered support to Osaka and praised her for her candor in her social media statement Monday.

“It’s hard. Nobody really knows what someone is going through, no matter how much they choose to show on the outside. I had no idea about her. But I respect her openness,” said 20-year-old American Ann Li after winning her first round match Tuesday at Roland Garros. “Our generation is becoming more open and open, which can be a good thing and sometimes a bad thing. I hope she’s doing well.”

Gael Monfils, 34, who also won in Paris on Tuesday, said he could relate to Osaka’s concerns to some extent.

“It’s a very difficult situation for her. I sympathize with her, because I also struggled a lot,” said Monfils, from France. “What she’s dealing with is even hard for me to even judge because I think she’s under tremendous pressure from a lot of things. I think she’s still quite young. She’s handling it really well. Sometimes we might want to too much of her…so ever, she’ll definitely make a mistake.”

And then Monfils provided a feeling certainly shared by many around tennis, from tournament and tour officials to athletes to fans of the sport.

“We need Naomi. We absolutely need her to be 100%,” Monfils said. “We need her back on the field, back [at] the press conference — and happy again.”

The Women’s Tennis Association told ESPN it could not comment on a specific player, but stated that it has “provided staff committed to the mental health of WTA athletes for more than 20 years,” including a mental health professional, personally during tournaments, and telehealth sessions between tournaments on demand.

The WTA said it also provides resources and support in four primary areas of need, including “1) mental health consultation, support, and referrals; 2) mental performance skills; 3) life skills development and strategies; and 4) critical incident management/support. to protect.”