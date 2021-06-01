USA takes first in group at World Hockey Championship; next quarterfinal





RIGA, Latvia — Kevin Labanc and Conor Garland each scored two goals and the United States won for the sixth time in a row on Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Italy in their final preparatory game for the World Hockey Championship. With the win, the US took first place in Group B and will face Slovakia in the single-elimination quarter-finals, which begin on Thursday. “Seventeen days ago we got together, some of us who didn’t know each other, and to be here in the first place now, we are a proud group,” said coach Jack Capuano. Jake Oettinger made nine saves by winning for the third time in the tournament. Brian Boyle took over as captain with Justin Abdelkader sidelined with an injury. Italy lost all seven matches in the tournament. Italian goalkeeper Davide Fadani made 39 saves. Finland, Germany and Canada also advanced to Group B. Russia, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Slovakia advanced to the quarter-finals in Group A. The Canadians had to sweat out the final hours of the preliminary round after dropping a 3-2 shootout decision against Finland earlier Tuesday. They moved on after Germany beat host country Latvia 2-1. Canada, which had never missed the play-offs at the world championship or the Olympics, will face Group A winner Russia in the quarter-finals. The other quarterfinals on Thursday will see Finland face the Czechs and Switzerland will face Germany. The semifinals will be played on Saturday and the gold and bronze medals will be played on Sunday. Canada was straight through to the quarter-finals within four minutes, but Arttu Ruotsalainen scored his second goal of the game to force extra time. Ruotsalainen also had the winner in the shootout. Finnish goalkeeper Jussi Olkinuora had 32 saves in the regulations and two more in the shootout, stopping Connor Brown on the last try. Brandon Pirri and Maxime Comtois scored for Canada. Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves. All Canada needed to reach the quarter-finals was to let Germany or Latvia win in the regulations. The Germans got goals from John Peterka and Marcel Noebels in the opening 6:40 and 23 saves from Mathias Niederberger in the upper hand. Rodrigo Abols scored for Latvia. Russia captured Group A with a 6-0 win over Belarus. Nikita Nesterov ignited and closed a five-goal first period with goals. Christoph Bertschy scored twice in a burst of four goals in the second period that took Switzerland to a 6-3 win over Great Britain. Tristan Scherwey had three assists for the Swiss. Filip Zadina, Michael Spacek, Libor Sulak, Matej Stransky and Libor Hajek each had a goal and an assist as the Czech Republic defeated Slovakia 7-3 to secure third place.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos