Detroit Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser changes behavior to make an impact

After Detroit Tigers reliever Kyle Funkhouser was chosen for Triple-A Toledo during spring training, he changed his mentality.

He was one of the first two healthy players, alongside Beau Burrows, to be eliminated in the hunt for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The decision was made on March 12, about three weeks before the regular season.

Failure served as a wake-up call.

“He took it to heart because he was elected to the camp so early,” Hinch said on Tuesday. “He wasn’t ready to compete. Physically and mentally we felt like he was behind a lot of guys.”

Once a top prospect, 27-year-old Funkhouser become an afterthought within the organization. His 7.27 ERA over 17 innings in the 2020 season wouldn’t make it, especially with 11 walks and 12 strikeouts.

“Came a little less ready than I needed to be,” Funkhouser said of spring training on May 15. “I got a bit of a slap in the mouth. It was a really sour feeling for the next few days, but I just went to work. I put my head down and grinded. I just wanted a chance.”

The Tigers recalled Funkhouser on May 6, then lefty reliever Derek Holland went to 10-day injured list. Funkhouser was transferred from the traveling taxi team to the active roster and has been with Detroit ever since.

In 12 innings in nine appearances this season, Funkhouser has a 2.13 ERA, four walks and 11 strikeouts. His fastball speed averages 95-96 mph and reaches around 98 mph. He throws something to prove.

“Leave it all out there,” Funkhouser said. “Just attack, attack, attack. If I beat or struggle it will be in attack mode instead of being careful and trying to throw the zone around. I got my chance and just ran with it. Make them beat me , don’t hit myself.”

Hinch has also noticed a difference.

“I’m very impressed with his attitude,” Hinch said. “His equipment stands out as better than when we saw him in spring training. It’s starting to click for him. That breeds more confidence. More confidence means more attacks. He responded very well this time.”

The increased confidence propelled Funkhouser into a bigger role in the bullpen. While Funkhouser showed his new way of thinking, Hinch trusted him in high leverage situations, which marked some of the most important moments in the game.

“This organization has thought about him a lot for a long time,” Hinch said. “It’s starting to click in back-to-back trips and then a third appearance and then a fourth appearance. And now he looks like a very valuable part of a good pitching staff.”

Against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Funkhouser struckout DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge in a perfect eighth inning. He fired 10 of his 13 throws for strikes. The Tigers won, 6-1, for the second win in a three-game sweep.

He then carried the Tigers through the seventh and eighth innings and tied the game by two runs in Monday’s 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Funkhouser delivered two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and threw 21 of his 32 strikeout pitches. The only blemish was a single by Travis Shaw, the first batter he faced.

Funkhouser retired the next six Milwaukee batters in a row, giving the Tigers a chance to win.

“He’s going to be a real matchup strength for us against many styles of batters,” Hinch said. “That will lead me to use it more and more. The valuable thing is that it can be used for a short time, it can be used for a long time. He doesn’t seem to tire easily. His arm has bounced back.

“I like that he can do a lot of different things. We’ll see what opportunities come up.”

Willi Castro returns to SS

For Tuesday’s series finale against the Brewers, Hinch . selected Willi Castro as his starting shortstop, his first start at the position since April 24.

“I don’t think a short stop is out of the question for him to move forward,” Hinch said. “National League park against a lefty, I want Miggy (Miguel Cabrera) and (Jonathan) Schoop in it. It could of course have gone to Zack Short, could have had Niko (Goodrum) there, but we’re going to reward Willi with another chance at short.”

Castro concluded the 2020 season and started the 2021 campaign as the team’s daily shortstop, but the Tigers decided to put him on second basebecause of his throwing errors. Last year, he had a minus eight defensive runs in 27 games at shortstop.

This season, Castro has a minus-two DRS in 17 games at shortstop and a minus-five DRS in 24 games at second base. Offensively, the 24-year-old hits .207 with five doubles, two triples, three homeruns and 17 RBI’s in 42 games.

But Castro hasn’t made a defensive mistake since May 1.

“It won’t be a norm for him to move forward, but I want to have the ability to move him back and forth (between second base and shortstop) if we can,” Hinch said. “He is clearly looking forward to it and would like to play shortstop.

“But it’s more about the left-handed pitcher and not a DH.”

