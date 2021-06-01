Cricket World Cup returns to 14 teams from 2027

London (AFP)

The Men’s Cricket World Cup will once again be a 14-team tournament in 2027 and 2031, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The changes were announced when the ICC, cricket’s global governing body, unveiled its global event schedule from 2024-2031.

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy, a ‘mini’ World Cup last held in 2017 when Pakistan won in England, will be revived in 2025 and 2029 as an event for the eight best-ranked one-day international teams.

Only 10 teams took part in the 2019 World Cup, won by host nation England, compared to 14 four years earlier.

But a statement issued by the ICC board said: “The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be a 14-team, 54-match event in 2027 and 2031, while the ICC Mens T20 World Cup will expand to a 20-team, 55-year-old.” – competition event in 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030.”

However, the board has kept the format for the World Test Championship in the next cycle, with nine teams playing six series each to compete in the final every two years.

India and New Zealand will compete in the inaugural WTC final in Southampton, England, later this month.

The expanded Men’s World Cup, which traditionally takes place every four years, will follow the same format as for the 2003 edition, when South Africa was the main host of a tournament won by Australia.

This splits the 14 teams into two groups of seven, with the top three from each group moving on to a Super Six stage, followed by semi-finals and finals.

The Men’s T20 World Cup consists of four groups of five, with the top two from each group advancing to a Super Eights stage, followed by the knockout stage of the semi-finals and a final.

In line with its history as a slimmed-down event, the Champions Trophy follows previous editions with two groups of four, semi-finals and a final.

Reducing the number of teams involved in the 2011 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to just 10 was a controversial decision by the ICC, with critics claiming it frustrated the game’s global growth.

Officials defended the move at the time, saying a streamlined format reduced the risk of mismatches and was preferred by broadcasters.

But it seems that the current ICC hierarchy values ​​the overall benefit of global expansion, with the T20 World Cup now taking place every two years from 2024 and expanding from 16 to 20 teams.

Following the fallout from the ICC’s decision to reduce the number of teams in the 50-over World Cup to 10, it launched the 13-team ODI Super League.

The top eight teams will qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup in India.

But by limiting the World Cup to 10 teams, the ICC helped deprive two of its 12 member nations from participating in the showpiece, with leading associate or junior nations such as the Netherlands, which had competed in several previous editions, also missing out.

“Confirming the ICC’s event schedule through 2031 is an important step forward for cricket and will form the foundation of our growth strategy for the next decade,” said Geoff Allardice, the acting CEO of the ICC.

The final T20 World Cup is expected to take place in October and November in India, although it may still be moved to the United Arab Emirates due to a rise in coronavirus cases in the economic powerhouse of cricket.

