Texas football greatest moment: 4th and 5th, National Championship at stake

4th and 5th, the National Championship on the line here.

The memorable words of iconic sports commentator Keith Jackson served as a precursor to what may be the greatest moment in Texas Longhorn history.

Mack Browns Longhorns had spent all season chasing a dynasty, comparing scores and stats, watching them measure up to the mighty USC Trojan Horses. It all led to that one moment when a national championship, either Texas’s first in 35 years or USC’s third in a row, was on the line.

And in that moment, Vince Young, the man that everyone in the… Rose Bowl and looking around the world knew he was the most unstoppable player on the field who made history on January 4.

He’s going for the corner, he’s got it, proclaimed Jackson as Young sprinted past the poles, into the corner of the end zone and beyond into a raging, burnt orange sea.

I’ve been through all my progressions, so I just started with it, said Young.

For a program that is still the fourth winner in college football history, behind only Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama, monumental moments are more common than most other places. But above all, the magnitude of that moment cannot be overestimated.

That’s largely due to the dynamics leading up to the 2006 Rose Bowl, how it ended up playing out, and what followed after that.

USC came into play and hadn’t lost a game in nearly two and a half years, winning 34 games behind a talented roster that included back-to-back Heisman winners in Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. The Trojans were a legitimate dynasty, and few outside of Austin expected that dynasty to fall into the Rose Bowl.

As the documentary shows, A Football Life The 2006 Rose Bowl 2006, who remained confident in Cardinal and Gold in the closing minutes, while USC enjoyed another run of downs and had a chance to effectively capture their three-peat. But when the Texas defense forced a 4th and 2 with only 2:13 left, trailing 38-33, Young argued for another chance.

I beg you, just stop them, former Longhorns safety Michael Griffin said: Young told the defense that. Let me get the ball back in my hands and we have this.

We didn’t want him to get the ball, Leinart added. We wanted to keep the ball out of his hands.

As Bush watched from the sidelines, the Texas defense, of course, answered Youngs’ call, and the rest was history.

You look there and you see the Superman on the other side, Rose Bowl broadcaster Dan Fouts said of Young after the Texas defense on 4 and 2.

I remember seeing Vince run onto the field and I was like, oh shit, said LenDale White, describing his refusal to watch the outcome from the sidelines with a towel over his head.

It wasn’t just that Texas won, or that Young’s heroic fight around the corner sealed the deal, it was the reality of what was going to happen once Young led the charge back to the field, and that cemented the moment. And when it did, in a single moment that could have gone very differently with a single stop, Young and the Longhorns dethroned a dynasty and reset the championship standard in Austin.

Shooting for the corner with everything on the line, Young marked the culmination of one of the greatest games in college football history, and it’s the kind of championship moment the program has been trying to relive ever since.

When Joe Tessitore so famously declared Texas is back, folks, as Tyrone Swoops jumped the goal line to beat number 10 our lady in overtime in 2016, and when Sam Ehlinger exclaimed, We were back, after Texas No. 15 Georgia in the 2019 sugar bowl, the benchmark was that elite, championship standard Young set at 4th and 5.

Of course, any proclamation of a return turned out to be false. That’s largely why Texas recently hired Steve Sarkisian as its third head coach in less than a decade, the programs essentially burning money to find a coach capable of building a team to emulate the championship moment. that Texas enjoyed when Young slid across the goal line.

To this day, Young’s picturesque moment can be seen in social media announcements of recruits who couldn’t even walk during the 2006 Rose Bowl win in Texas. A year and a half later, that moment still resonates. It still matters. His generation.

Likewise, Texas was a proud, considerably successful program long before Young was born, but it also hadn’t tasted a national title in its lifetime, or even the decade before. The Longhorns had almost always enjoyed national fame and consistently captured Southwest Conference titles, but that championship success didn’t exactly translate to the Big 12 after the conference’s first official year in 1996, and that national title drought also lasted two and a half decades before that. . .

When Young left on 4 and 5 with the Nationals on the line, that changed.

That win restored championship standard on the Forty Acres and made the 2005 Texas Longhorns one of the greatest college football teams of all time. And when people remember that team, they will remember the greatest moment in Texas football history, Vince Young going around the corner on 4 and 5 with the National Championship at stake.