Time for the hockey world to recognize the cruel history of anti-indigenity

Last week, the Tkemlps of Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops, BC announced that the remains of 215 indigenous children have been found at the site of a former residential school. The news shocked and devastated much of the country. Indigenous communities mourned openly and looked inward to their communities for solace in light of the horrifying news.

It took more than two days for the Canadian government to declare it would fly flags at half-mast on all federal buildings and the Peace Tower, but only after the request was made. posted on Twitter by R. Stacey Laforme, head of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

This delay in taking action to immediately address the grief and trauma experienced by indigenous communities is a problem. The anger is palpable.

If you had no prior knowledge of residential schools until you heard about the remains of 215 children recently discovered… you would be absolutely outraged at the level at which you were lied to; through the secrets kept for you about Canada’s true history. Chief Lady Bird (@chiefladybird) May 31, 2021

We could go deep into why teams like the Toronto Raptors made a statement and lowered the flags at the OVO Athletic Center or why the Canadian Football League and Edmonton Elks made statements on social media, and why the Canadian Premier League and its clubs pronunciations.

But there was little response from the hockey world until the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) held a moment of silence to mourn the 215 lives lost before the final game of the Secret Dream Gap Tour on Sunday night in Calgary.

Last week, the bodies of 215 children were found on the grounds of Kamloops Indian Residential School in Tkemlps, Secwpemc First Nation. Today, the PWHPA mourns these 215 lives lost. We encourage all Canadians to visit https://t.co/4xazGPKDXa learn more. pic.twitter.com/lDIM9VyGMd PWHPA (@PWHPA) May 30, 2021

As of Monday morning, neither the National Hockey League nor any of its teams had issued a statement or posted confirmation of the tragedy on social media. This is important when it is abundantly clear that racism remains a common problem in hockey.

Last week, Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ethan Bear of the Ochapowace Nation was the target of racial abuse on social media after a defeat in the playoffs. Bear bravely faced cameras and spoke out against this miserable behavior. The tweet featuring Bears video statement has been pinned to the Oilers Twitter account, but the team has yet to say anything about the child bodies found in Kamloops, or the effect on the community.

How can the Oilers or other teams be so fresh to speak out in support of Bear, but then keep silent about issues inherently linked to the racist Bear faces? If Bear chooses to speak in public, that’s his choice. But his comments should not provide a shield for organizations, front offices, umpires, coaches or players not to reflect on their own relationship with anti-racism efforts in hockey.

Bear stated that he spoke out for the next generation. But what about his teams’ support for the previous generation? What about their memory? It costs a team nothing to show compassion and empathy. We know hockey communities unite in the face of tragic events.

The present cannot be fully embraced without regard to the past. The reality is that the last federally run residential school closed in 1996. Attempting to rid indigenous communities of their beautiful traditions and customs was an act of cultural genocide, and hockey was used in that brutal plot to to assimilate the Indian people in all respects with the other inhabitants of the Dominion.

Indigenous people are deeply connected to the hockey world through residential schools. In some situations, hockey was the only interruption of abuse, homesickness, isolation and fear. It was a chance to travel, make friends and enjoy the sport. There were moments of joy within the disaster.

Hockey was once a tool of oppression, but it can now be used as a tool of cooperation and accountability, which is why the sports organizations, team leaders, coaches and players must pay attention.

Some teams were motivated by their own humanity and recognized that the deep pain and ongoing trauma of indigenous communities warranted a statement of support and condolences.

Canadian Hockey League teams, including the Peterborough Petes and the Oshawa generals, made statements on Monday.

The Vancouver Canucks released a strong statement Monday afternoon that read: We recognize the genocide of the indigenous community and as Canadians we must do more toward real truth and reconciliation.

The use of language is crucial. Indigenous communities don’t need settlers’ words to verify what happened to them. But the least we can do is recognize the cruel history of anti-indigenousness that is part of the fabric of this country and has repercussions today.

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a moment of reflection for the victims for Game 7 against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday evening. The Canadiens released a statement a few hours before that same game. The Winnipeg Jets also shared their thoughts on social media.

On-air commentators and analysts wore orange ribbons and clothing in support of the indigenous children who died as a result of state-sanctioned violence. The National Hockey League Players Association also issued a statement.

In addition to these efforts, there must be a place to continue learning about Canadian history that many of us never learned in the schools we attended. This deliberate exclusion was a deliberate failure to devalue the lives of the people whose land was stolen. It’s never too late to learn, and it should be a high priority for hockey communities and allies alike.

I wonder how young Indigenous hockey players across the country felt when the teams they love and cheer for did not provide public support to Indigenous communities or organizations for days. Do we see them? Does hockey matter?

This isn’t about rushing to comment, it’s about understanding why recognition and steps toward reconciliation matter.

Last year, Canadiens goalkeeper Carey Price, who hails from Ulkatcho First Nation, joined the voices of black and Indigenous players who proclaimed racism not only in hockey, but in Indigenous history as well. Price and Bear shouldn’t be wearing this cloak alone.

In 2020 the PWHPA is committed to anti-racism education led by dr. Courtney Szto, and had country recognition stickers on their helmet during the Dream Gap Tour. Their commitment is not just words; it’s action. Their intent is not just to talk, but to walk. With all the resources available to men’s hockey, this is possible and necessary.

Hockey connects people and can also be used to teach those who love the sport about the times when hockey was not an instrument of empowerment or goodness. These stories are all part of hockey history and denying the bad hinders the good.

Leagues, teams and players have significant platforms with the means to share information and have positive influences. They should show empathy and compassion, not because they feel compelled, but because it is the right thing to do.

as teams continue posting I hope they think about ways they can respond honestly and in a timely manner to events that deeply affect part of the hockey community.

Judging by what we know about real Canadian history, this won’t be the last time.